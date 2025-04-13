Skip to content
Hyderabad pull off second-highest IPL chase with Abhishek’s 141

Abhishek and opening partner Travis Head put on a 171-run stand—the highest of this season so far—to set up the chase, which was completed with nine balls to spare.

Abhishek-Sharma-Getty

Abhishek’s 141 is the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle’s 175 not out and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeApr 13, 2025
ABHISHEK SHARMA scored 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 to defeat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the IPL on Saturday. It was the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Earlier in the day, Nicholas Pooran continued his run of form with 61 to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans by six wickets, ending Gujarat’s four-match winning streak.

Abhishek and opening partner Travis Head put on a 171-run stand—the highest of this season so far—to set up the chase, which was completed with nine balls to spare.

"We didn't talk (about) anything," Abhishek said. "It was just natural play for us. The partnership boosted me up."

The highest successful IPL chase remains Punjab’s 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2023.

Abhishek’s 141 is the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle’s 175 not out and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out. It is also the highest individual score in the tournament in the past 12 years.

"This one is very special, because I wanted to break that losing streak," said Abhishek. "Losing four matches back to back was very tough. But we never talked about it in the team."

Punjab’s total of 245-6 was built on Shreyas Iyer’s 82 and a late 34 from Marcus Stoinis. But the score proved insufficient as Sunrisers moved off the bottom of the table with their second win in six matches.

Abhishek reached his half-century in 19 balls and brought up his century in 40 balls. Head scored 66 off 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal.

After reaching his century, Abhishek celebrated by punching the air and waving a piece of paper that read "this one for the orange army", referring to the Sunrisers fans.

Abhishek’s innings included 14 fours and 10 sixes. He was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh with 24 runs still needed. Heinrich Klaasen finished the chase with an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls.

Pooran leads Lucknow to win

In the earlier match, opener Aiden Markram scored 58 and Nicholas Pooran added 61 as Lucknow chased down 181 against Gujarat with three balls remaining.

Markram shared partnerships of 65 with Rishabh Pant and 58 with Pooran. Pooran’s fifty was his fourth of the season and took him to 349 runs, putting him ahead of Gujarat’s Sai Sudharsan as the tournament’s top run-scorer so far. Pooran’s strike rate stands at 215.

"I think one thing is for sure is that we are happy to have Nicholas Pooran in our team," Pant said. "You want someone like him on your side and not batting against you. The way he is reading the game right now, the way he is batting is phenomenal."

The result pushed Gujarat off the top of the table. Lucknow are now third, with four wins in six matches.

Markram stepped in as opener in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who missed the game due to his daughter’s illness.

Skipper Pant opened the innings but was dismissed for 21 off 18 balls after being dropped earlier by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Pant hit four boundaries before he was caught at deep third man off Prasidh Krishna. So far this season, he has scored 40 runs in five innings.

Pooran reached his half-century in 23 balls and hit one four and seven sixes in his 34-ball knock before falling to Rashid Khan.

Impact substitute Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 and hit a four and a six to finish the chase after a brief stumble.

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So Far

A moment they would rather forget

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 6 players with most 'ducks' so far

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a batter getting dismissed without scoring a run — commonly known as a "duck" — is a moment they would rather forget. While players are celebrated for their match-winning knocks and consistent performances, accumulating ducks is an unfortunate aspect of the game. As the IPL 2025 season continues, here is a look at the top six players who have recorded the most ducks so far in the tournament’s history.

1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarGlenn MaxwellGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: How the Top Auction Buys Are Performing So Far

Rishabh Pant

Getty

IPL 2025: Most expensive buys – how they're performing

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been marked by record-breaking auction bids and high expectations for marquee players. However, as the tournament progresses, several of these high-priced acquisitions have struggled to deliver performances commensurate with their hefty price tags.

1. Rishabh Pant – €297,000 (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for around €297,000 during the 2025 auction. Despite the high expectations, Pant's performances have been underwhelming. He has struggled to find consistency with the bat, and his contributions have not significantly impacted Lucknow's campaign. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Pant will rediscover his form as the season progresses.

Keep ReadingShow less
ECB Hundred deal

The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024.

Getty Images

ECB to keep control of domestic TV rights in Hundred investor deal

THE ENGLAND and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is close to finalising a deal with new Hundred investors that will allow it to retain control of selling domestic television rights while receiving the full £520 million valuation for the eight franchises.

The exclusivity period agreed after January’s Hundred auction was extended last month, and following further negotiations, parties involved now expect a redrafted participation agreement to be signed by the end of April, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

STAR batter Harmanpreet Kaur returned as India women’s team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka starting later this month after she was rested for the home series against Ireland in January.

The BCCI women’s selection committee picked a 15-member squad with Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the April 27 to May 11 tournament, which will also involve South Africa besides hosts Sri Lanka. India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
ms-dhoni-getty

Dhoni, 43, had captained Chennai from 2008 to 2024 before passing the role to Gaikwad. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

IPL 2025: Dhoni to captain Chennai again after Gaikwad injury

MS DHONI will lead Chennai Super Kings for the rest of the Indian Premier League season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury, coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

Fleming said Gaikwad, 28, has been diagnosed with an elbow fracture after an MRI scan. Dhoni will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the tournament.

Keep ReadingShow less
