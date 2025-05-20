Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Abhishek Sharma knock ends Lucknow's IPL playoff hopes

Chasing 206 for victory, Abhishek set the tone with an innings that included four fours and six sixes. Hyderabad reached the target with 10 balls remaining in Lucknow.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek reached his fifty in 18 balls, hitting five sixes including three in a row off Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ABHISHEK SHARMA scored 59 off 20 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Monday, ending Lucknow’s chances of making the IPL playoffs.

Chasing 206 for victory, Abhishek set the tone with an innings that included four fours and six sixes. Hyderabad reached the target with 10 balls remaining in Lucknow.

He was dismissed in the eighth over. Heinrich Klaasen, who made 47, and Kamindu Mendis, who retired hurt on 32, added 55 runs for the fourth wicket to take the team close to the target.

With the loss, Lucknow became the fifth team to be knocked out of the playoff race. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals remain in contention for the final spot.

"Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons but coming into the tournament we had a lot of gaps, injuries," said Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant. "As a team we decided to not talk about that but it became difficult to fill those gaps."

Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs, which begin on May 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were already out of the race, but captain Pat Cummins said the win “gives (us) a lot of confidence for next year”.

Abhishek began attacking after losing his opening partner Atharva Taide, who was dismissed by New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke on his IPL debut.

Abhishek reached his fifty in 18 balls, hitting five sixes including three in a row off Ravi Bishnoi. He hit one more six before being dismissed by leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi.

Hyderabad lost Ishan Kishan on 35 before Klaasen and Mendis steadied the chase. Klaasen missed out on a fifty while Mendis retired hurt with a foot injury. Nitish Reddy and Aniket Verma completed the chase.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram added 115 runs for the opening wicket to set up Lucknow’s total of 205-7.

Marsh top-scored with 65, including six fours and four sixes, and Markram made 61. Nicholas Pooran contributed 45 off 26 balls.

The rest of the Lucknow batters could not reach double figures. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for seven, caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga.

Pant has scored just 135 runs in 11 innings this season. Lucknow had bought him for $3.21 million in the November auction.

The team also had injury concerns with pacers Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav before and during the tournament.

Eshan Malinga finished with 2-28 from four overs.

Pooran was run out in the final over, where two run outs and another wicket fell.

The IPL resumed on Saturday after a pause due to a conflict between India and Pakistan. The final will now take place on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

abhishek sharmaheinrich klaasenindia pakistan conflict.ipl 2025ipl playoffskamindu mendislucknow super giantsmitchell marshnicholas pooranpat cumminsrishabh pantsunrisers hyderabad

Related News

Dinner & Dance Evening
UK Events

Experience Bollywood in Leicester

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in 'War 2'
Entertainment

'War 2' teaser promises Mission Impossible-style action as Hrithik Roshan takes on Jr NTR

Greggs Trials Behind-Counter Food Display to Fight Theft
Business

Greggs to move food behind counters to tackle shoplifting

10 stars turning nostalgia into marketing
Fashion

From Beyoncé to John Cena, 10 stars turning nostalgia into marketing gold

More For You

Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi Capitals. (Photo: Getty Images)

IPL resumes with wins for Gujarat and Punjab, three teams into playoffs

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) resumed on Sunday with Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans securing victories, confirming their places in the playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets in the second match of the day, with unbeaten innings from Sai Sudharsan (108) and captain Shubman Gill (93), to confirm their playoff spot.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

Remaining matches will be held at six venues, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dharamsala removed from the schedule.

Getty Images

IPL returns with revised schedule, player availability impacted

The Indian Premier League resumes on Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Most foreign players who left the country after the suspension have now returned. The tournament was halted on May 8 during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was stopped after 10.1 overs when rockets landed 80km away. That game will now be played on 24 May in Jaipur.

Keep ReadingShow less
WTC-winners-Reuters

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the ICC Test Mace on the podium along with teammates after winning the World Test Championship final in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

ICC increases prize money for WTC final; winners to get $3.6 million

THE WINNERS of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will receive $3.6 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday after raising the prize money.

The ICC has increased the prize pool significantly. In the previous WTC final held in 2023, Australia won $1.6 million after beating India, who took home $800,000 as runners-up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc