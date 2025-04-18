Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

MUMBAI INDIANS registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with contributions from both their batters and bowlers.
England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase.
Mumbai, who won the toss and chose to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium, benefited from early contributions by openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. Later, captain Hardik Pandya scored 21 off nine balls to complete the chase with 11 balls to spare.
The result gave Mumbai their third win from seven matches and moved them into a crowded mid-table.
Pandya said the team bowled “very smart and spot on.”
“We stuck to simple, basic plans,” he said, adding that once the pressure to score boundaries reduced in the second innings, they “pushed the pedal at the end.”
Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head started with a 59-run stand. Sharma hit 40 off 28 balls before falling in the eighth over.
Hyderabad lost momentum after that, with Kishan (2) and Head (28) dismissed, leaving them at 83-3 after 12 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah and Jacks maintained pressure with tight bowling, but Heinrich Klaasen added 37 runs later in the innings. Aniket Verma contributed a quick 18 off eight balls at the end.
In reply, Mumbai reached 70-2 after 10 overs with Sharma scoring 26 and Rickelton 31. Jacks’ 36 anchored the innings before he was dismissed in the 15th over.
Suryakumar Yadav scored 26, and Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 21 alongside Pandya.
Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said the pitch was not the “easiest.”
“Got to play well away from home to make the finals, unfortunately not clicked yet,” he said.
(With inputs from AFP)