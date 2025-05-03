Gill, Buttler star as Gujarat beat Hyderabad in IPL

SHUBMAN GILL and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the IPL match on Friday.

Gujarat posted 224 for 6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill scored 76 off 38 balls, while Buttler added 64 from 37.

Hyderabad managed 186 for 6 in reply, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 74 off 41 balls.

With the win, Gujarat moved up to second place on the points table. Hyderabad remain in contention for the playoffs, but their chances have reduced.

"The way our top order plays, we know how to keep the scoreboard ticking," Gujarat captain Gill said after the match. "Everyone on the team played a role in the victory."

Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave Gujarat a strong start, putting together an 87-run partnership. Sudharsan scored 48 off 23 balls before getting out in the seventh over.

Gill continued the attack with Buttler before being run out in the 13th over. Gujarat’s scoring slowed after Gill’s dismissal but picked up again with Buttler’s innings. He scored 64 before getting out in the 19th over.

Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets in the final over. Washington Sundar (21), Rahul Tewatia (6), and Shahrukh Khan (6 not out) added quick runs to take the total past 220.

In response, Hyderabad openers Abhishek and Travis Head scored 45 runs in the first five overs. Head was out for 20 in the sixth over after a catch by Rashid Khan.

Hyderabad then lost momentum. Kishan scored 13, and Abhishek kept the innings going until the 15th over.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) and Pat Cummins (19 not out) tried to reduce the gap, but the target proved too high.

"In the end it was a bridge too far... We left a bit too much for the batters. We have to cling onto some hope," Cummins said.

