  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Shubman Gill hints at making acting debut

The cricketer has lent his voice to the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Shubman Gill (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who has lent his voice to the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, has expressed his desire to act in films, but before venturing into film, he would like to take proper acting classes.

“This is one skill that I would like to access. I don’t know for sure if I would be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I would be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill.”

Explaining his statement, he said, “When I say skills (I mean) — to be able to (attend) some (acting) classes, and do some workshops. That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life.”

Talking about his experience of voicing for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, he said, “That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not, so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting), but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one.” Gill, who is a fan of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, revealed that he is into ‘drama thrillers’ and the films these stalwarts do.”

