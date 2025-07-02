Skip to content
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up at Wimbledon 2025 after 'Heads of State' London screening

The couple made a rare public appearance at the tennis championship a day after their London screening with John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 on 2 July, joining a host of celebrities at the iconic London event.
  • The couple were spotted smiling and sharing a rare PDA moment inside the exclusive Parkside Suite at No. 1 Court.
  • Priyanka also posed with John Cena, her co-star from Heads of State, which hit cinemas a day earlier on 1 July.
  • Their London appearance comes after a private date night and screening for the Amazon Prime Video action-thriller.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas made a striking appearance at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, 2 July, as they joined a string of celebrities on day 3 of the world-famous tennis tournament. The couple turned heads in coordinated outfits and shared a rare display of affection while seated in the elite Parkside Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed at the Wimbledon 2025Getty Images


Priyanka Chopra shares Wimbledon moment with Nick Jonas and John Cena

Chopra, dressed in a crisp white sleeveless shirt dress with an A-line cut, matched the classic Wimbledon dress code, while Jonas looked polished in a double-breasted navy blazer, light blue shirt and white trousers. The duo, who live in New York with their daughter Malti, were seen smiling, chatting and holding hands as they watched the match.

Adding to the buzz, Priyanka was also photographed catching up with her Heads of State co-star John Cena. Their action-packed political thriller, also featuring Idris Elba and Jack Quaid, premiered in London just a day earlier on 1 July. In the film, Chopra plays a skilled MI6 agent trying to protect the US President and British Prime Minister amidst a global crisis.

John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon 2025Getty Images


Familiar faces return to Wimbledon

Priyanka and Nick are no strangers to the Wimbledon spotlight. The couple attended the event last year too, with Jonas later sharing a sweet photo captioned, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️.” Other stars spotted this year included Leslie Mann, Dominic Cooper, Tom Daley and Dave Grohl, adding a celebrity buzz to day 3 of the tournament.


A stylish date night before Wimbledon

Just hours before their Wimbledon outing, the couple attended a special screening of Heads of State in London. Chopra opted for a dramatic brown fringe dress and wore her hair in a sleek bun with curtain bangs, while Jonas kept it sharp in a navy suit.

Ilya Naishuller, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena attend the special screening for "Head of State" Getty Images


Priyanka on balancing fame and family

In an earlier interview, Chopra opened up about shielding her three-year-old daughter Malti from the public eye. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she said. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter… this chapter of my life is about her too.” The actress has been selective about appearances, balancing a high-profile career with family time.

