Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti’s adorable nickname for the Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, may not fully grasp her father’s fame, but she already has her own take on the Jonas Brothers. The three-year-old recently gave her dad’s band a new, unexpected nickname, one that’s as adorable as it is hilarious.

In an interview at JonasCon, Nick Jonas shared a sweet moment between him and Malti. While looking at the Jonas Brothers’ cover art, she recognised her uncles and excitedly pointed them out. “That’s Uncle Kevy and Uncle Go,” she said. When Nick explained, “We are in a band, it’s called the Jonas Brothers,” Malti had her own version ready. She confidently renamed them “The Doughnut Brothers.”

While the Jonas Brothers enjoy global fame, at home, Nick is simply ‘Dad.’ The singer opened up about the reality of balancing his high-profile career with fatherhood, admitting that Malti keeps him grounded in the best way. “You could feel like your coolest self, like you're on top of the world, and she just doesn’t care at all,” he said. Instead of being impressed by his music, Malti is more interested in playing Moana and Maui with him and that is a role he’s more than happy to embrace.

Nick also shared a glimpse of his life as a ‘girl dad’ on Instagram, posting a photo where he sported a flower clip and colourful hair bows, courtesy of Malti. He captioned the post, “Girl dad life,” to which Priyanka Chopra responded with a playful comment: “You’re so pretty.”





Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, their daughter has become their whole world. While she may not yet grasp the weight of her parents’ fame, she’s certainly leaving her mark with the cutest takes on it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of The Good Half at Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills Getty Images





Beyond fatherhood, Nick has also been making waves in his professional life. He recently stepped onto Broadway for the production of The Last Five Years, starring alongside Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. But no matter how successful his career gets, at home, he’s still just Malti’s dad, someone who plays make-believe, wears hair bows, and, most importantly, is part of the Doughnut Brothers.

It’s safe to say that Malti has already found a way to make the Jonas Brothers even sweeter.