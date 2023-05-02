Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023

This was the couple’s first appearance at the Met Gala after welcoming their daughter Malti MarieChopra Jonas in 2022.

Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, opted for the colour black for their Met Gala 2023 appearance here.

For the gala, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple wore matching Valentino attires.

The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the dress code was “in honour of Karl”. The legendary German designer was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

Priyanka opted for a black strapless gown by Valentino, featuring a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with Valentino platform pumps.

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A two-toned (black-and-white) long, ruffle-lined cape with a trail acted as the statement piece for the look and was an ode to the style the late German fashion designer was known for.

Priyanka accessorised with a bespoke Bulgari piece in Laguna blu diamond.

Nick accompanied her wearing a black leather suit jacket, layered over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie.

This was the couple’s first appearance at the Met Gala after welcoming their daughter Malti MarieChopra Jonas in 2022. They first attended the event together in 2017 dressed in Ralph Lauren and started dating.

The duo got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in December of that year.

Priyanka and Nick then attended the gala in 2019 and 2022 as a married couple.

Eastern Eye

