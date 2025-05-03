Skip to content
5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

From sapeur swagger to ballroom brilliance, this year’s theme turns the red carpet into a runway of rebellion, legacy, and high-impact style.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
May 03, 2025
The Met Gala has always been a spectacle, part fashion circus, part cultural reckoning, but this year, it’s not just about who wears what. It’s about who rewrites the rules. On 5 May 2025, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will transform into a cathedral of Black style, where every stitch will tell a story of defiance, elegance, and unapologetic flair. Forget "fashion as art" because this is fashion as armour, as rebellion, as a centuries-long mic drop.


1. Unpacking the theme: The legacy of Black Dandyism

For those unfamiliar, Black dandyism is more than just a fashion statement. It’s a form of resistance, identity exploration, and cultural transformation. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s ground-breaking work, Slaves to Fashion, this year’s theme takes us through centuries of Black fashion history.

From 18th-century European influences to modern icons like Virgil Abloh and Grace Wales Bonner, the Met’s exhibition will illuminate how Black men, in particular, have redefined masculinity and style through flamboyant fashion choices. It's a history told through fabrics, silhouettes, and fearless self-expression.

The dress code, "Tailored for You", is a dare: Own it. Expect Congolese sapeurs in electric hues, ballroom legends serving ankle-breaking heels, and maybe even a modern spin on the zoot suit, a symbol of resistance wrapped in silk and swagger.


2. Star power and iconic leadership

A line-up of influential figures is set to lead the charge this year. Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour aren’t just leading the night, they’re like walking manifestos. And with LeBron James as honorary chair, the gala bridges sports, music, and high fashion.

But the real twist? The revived host committee, a who’s-who of Black excellence. André 3000 (flute in hand?), Simone Biles (in custom Nike x Louis Vuitton?), and Janelle Monáe (likely in a tuxedo that defies physics). Even Law Roach, Zendaya’s styling maestro, is rumoured to be orchestrating a Burberry moment that’ll break the internet.


3. Fashion forecast: A red carpet of maximalism and mastery

Expect a riot of colour and texture as attendees channel the fearless spirit of ballroom culture through sky-high heels, dramatic trains, and gender-defying silhouettes that pay homage to pioneers like Willi Ninja. Afrofuturism will take centre stage with metallic makeup that catches the light, sculptural hairstyles that maybe defy gravity, and bold geometric patterns that seem plucked from tomorrow.

Most thrilling will be the sapeur-inspired moments, those breath-taking displays of Congolese dandyism where vibrant clashing patterns, impeccable three-piece suits, and accessories polished to perfection create a visual frame of Black joy and resistance.


4. Must-watch attendees: Fashion royalty in attendance

With fashion icons like Rihanna, Zendaya, and A$AP Rocky gracing the event, the 2025 Met Gala is shaping up to be a night of unforgettable looks. Rihanna, who made headlines last year by skipping the event, is making a grand return with A$AP Rocky in what could be a show-stopping, coordinated ensemble. And with rumours swirling about the appearance of Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Diana Ross, the guest list promises to be as star-studded as the outfits themselves. If the predictions hold true, expect a red carpet spectacle like no other!


5. The unwritten rule: No phones, just fashion

Forget Instagram live updates. The gala’s strict no-phone policy means the best moments won’t leak until Vogue’s official recap. As always, only the most carefully curated looks will make their way to social media. Vogue’s livestream, hosted by Teyana Taylor and La La Anthony, will allow viewers a front-row seat to the arrivals, but the true magic of the night will be in its quiet moments.

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One YetInside Met Gala pictureVogue

From the ballroom voguers who turned pavements into runways to the Congolese sapeurs who weaponised three-piece suits, this is our renaissance: unfiltered, uncompromising, and utterly undeniable. The co-chairs are like generals in this style revolution. The dress code is a battle cry.


Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One YetRihanna during her iconic Met look Getty Images

And when Rihanna steps out in whatever earth-shaking masterpiece she's been plotting, remember: you're not just witnessing fashion history. You're watching culture reset its entire timeline.

For what was proven: that Black style isn't trending. It's timeless. Now bow.

