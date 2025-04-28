Is Shah Rukh Khan about to make history at Met Gala 2025 with Sabyasachi?

Shah Rukh Khan is ready to step into Met Gala history. The Bollywood star will make his debut at the 2025 event, becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the famous red carpet, according to fashion insider Diet Sabya.

The event, scheduled for 5 May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, will see SRK dressed by leading Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The collaboration between two of India's biggest names, one from cinema, the other from fashion, is already being seen as a huge moment.

Diet Sabya, known for revealing fashion scoops, shared the news on Instagram on 27 April, confirming that Shah Rukh would attend the gala wearing Sabyasachi. Their post said, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK, India’s generational superstar making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi."





Hints about this pairing had started swirling earlier in April when Diet Sabya dropped a cryptic post hinting at "two titans" collaborating for a historic Met Gala moment. Fans quickly put two and two together, speculating about Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi teaming up.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The exhibition will explore the history and influence of Black menswear from the 18th century to today. The dress code for attendees is “Tailored for You,” encouraging personal interpretations of the theme.





Shah Rukh won’t be the only Indian face at this year’s gala. Reports suggest that Diljit Dosanjh is also expected to make his debut, possibly representing Google Pixel, while Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, is also rumoured to attend.

While official images of Shah Rukh's outfit are under wraps, the buzz around his debut is intense. The pairing of SRK’s global fame with Sabyasachi’s distinctive design sensibility is expected to be a powerful moment for Indian representation at one of fashion’s biggest stages.

All eyes are now on 5 May, waiting to see how the King of Bollywood brings a touch of India to the world’s most watched red carpet.