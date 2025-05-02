Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s 4th richest actor with £700 million fortune

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven he’s in a league of his own, not just in Bollywood but globally. According to Esquire’s newly released list of the world’s wealthiest actors, Khan holds the fourth position with a net worth of £700 million (₹7,400 crore). He’s the only Indian on the list, ranking ahead of Hollywood big names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Tom Hanks.
While Khan’s cinematic appeal remains unmatched, his financial success isn’t solely tied to movie roles. In 2023, his films Pathaan and Jawan were box office juggernauts, collecting over £190 million (₹2,000 crore) worldwide. But beyond the silver screen, he’s built a business empire that includes Red Chillies Entertainment, a top-tier production house, ownership in cricket franchises, and a long list of endorsement deals with major global brands.
From Blockbusters to Business Empire: How Shah Rukh Khan Became the 4th Richest Actor in the WorldGetty Images
Khan's journey, spanning over three decades, is in fact a rare mix of charisma, resilience, and business savvy. He’s one of the few celebrities who has remained relevant and bankable across generations, in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. His rise in wealth isn’t just about acting but also about recognising where to invest, when to expand, and how to stay ahead.
The actors who made Esquire’s top 10 list have all built multi-stream income models. Jackie Chan, ranked 10th with £445 million (₹4,700 crore), is known for his film legacy and also for vowing to donate his fortune to charity. Tom Hanks (£457 million or ₹4,800 crore) and Jack Nicholson (£472 million or ₹4,950 crore) have both relied on smart real estate moves. Brad Pitt has a thriving production house, while Robert De Niro’s investments in hospitality have significantly boosted his net worth.
Bollywood’s King Khan Reigns Supreme, Surpassing Pitt & Clooney in Global Wealth RankingsGetty Images
The top three are no surprise: Tom Cruise (£712 million or ₹7,460 crore) remains a box office magnet, Dwayne Johnson (£950 million or ₹9,960 crore) has grown his brand beyond wrestling and film, and Arnold Schwarzenegger leads the pack with £1.18 billion (₹12,400 crore), thanks to decades of real estate investment and business ventures.
What sets Shah Rukh Khan apart is not just his global fan base, but how he has quietly and consistently turned that stardom into long-term wealth. For fans and industry watchers alike, his presence so high on a global list is a reminder that true success often goes far beyond the screen.