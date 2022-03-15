Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to launch streaming app SRK+

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

A few months back, Shah Rukh Khan had appeared in a campaign by the leading streaming media platform Disney+Hotstar where he was seen considering venturing into the digital space. The superstar was seen discussing different ideas with his manager for his digital debut.

Now, months after the campaign received loads of attention, Khan has announced his streaming project. The superstar took to his social media handle to announce SRK+. Sharing the poster featuring himself with SRK+ logo, he wrote, “Something is going to happen in the world of OTT.”

His close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did not waste any time and took to social media to congratulate the Raees (2017) star on his new app. “Today’s party is from Shah Rukh Khan. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced that he will be collaborating with Khan. “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+,” he wrote.

Soon after the announcement, many people speculated that Shah Rukh Khan is launching his own streaming platform. However, as per reports, SRK+ is an extension of his collaboration with Disney+Hotstar. The superstar will be making his digital debut with the platform. More details on this association are expected to arrive soon.

Khan, who was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), is presently busy filming his much-awaited film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films. It is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently, the makers dropped a teaser in which Padukone and Abraham are seen introducing Khan’s character. It received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

