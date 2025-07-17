NFL linebacker and Super Bowl winner Bryan Braman dies aged 38

Highlights

Bryan Braman, former NFL linebacker, dies aged 38

Diagnosed with rare and aggressive cancer earlier in 2025

Part of the Philadelphia Eagles' historic 2018 Super Bowl-winning team

Remembered for his generosity and commitment on and off the field

Who was Bryan Braman?

Bryan Braman was a professional American football linebacker best known for his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for seven seasons, beginning his career in 2011. Braman was renowned for his prowess on special teams and his resilience as a player.

Braman reached the pinnacle of his sporting career during the 2017 NFL season, when he helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl title since the 1960s. Although he joined the team late in the season, his contributions were recognised and valued during the Eagles' victorious playoff run.

What happened to Bryan Braman?

Braman was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in February 2025. He underwent an intensive 12-week treatment programme in Seattle, Washington. His illness was publicly acknowledged through a GoFundMe campaign organised by his friend William Jones, which aimed to raise funds for medical expenses, housing, and essential supplies.

Despite an initial target of $25,000, the fundraiser received overwhelming support and raised over $89,000. Among those who donated was former teammate and fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, who contributed $10,000 and shared a public tribute, writing: "Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon."

How has the football world responded?

News of Braman's death has prompted tributes from across the NFL community. His agent, Sean Stellato, shared a deeply personal statement, describing Braman as selfless and generous. "He gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn’t stay with him. That’s how unselfish he was," Stellato told NBC affiliate KPRC.

The Houston Texans, where Braman spent a significant portion of his career, posted on social media: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bryan Braman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Braman family during this difficult time."

What is his legacy?

Beyond his achievements on the field, Braman was admired for his character, loyalty, and kindness. He was known among peers as someone who always put others first. His passing leaves a gap not only in the football world but also among those whose lives he touched off the field.

Braman is survived by his two daughters, Blakely, aged 11, and Harlowe, aged 8.

Further details regarding his illness and funeral arrangements are expected to be shared by his family in due course.