Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire as crew witness years of work lost in minutes

Highlights:

• A massive fire destroyed the Tomorrowland main stage in Boom, Belgium, just two days before the festival’s opening.

• No injuries were reported; around 1,000 workers were evacuated safely from the site.

• Organisers confirmed that the festival and DreamVille campsite will proceed as planned.

• The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have been accidental.

A devastating fire broke out at the Tomorrowland festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, destroying the elaborate main stage just two days before the global music event was set to begin. While no injuries were reported, the blaze has left organisers scrambling for last-minute solutions as they work to ensure the festival can still proceed.

Flames tear through Tomorrowland’s main stage just two days before the event Getty Images





Main stage fire at Tomorrowland halts final preparations

The fire erupted on Wednesday evening, around 6 pm local time, sending thick black smoke into the skies over the small Belgian town of Boom. Eyewitness videos quickly spread on social media, showing the stage consumed by flames as fireworks went off nearby. According to local reports, workers were putting finishing touches on the stage when the fire began.

One crew member told local newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, “We were just a day away from completion. Four weeks of effort, gone in half an hour.” Emergency services responded quickly, containing the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring woodland or residential areas.

Organisers confirm DreamVille and festival weekend will go ahead

Despite the main stage’s destruction, Tomorrowland organisers reassured fans that the show will continue. In an official statement, they confirmed that DreamVille, the festival’s on-site campsite, will open on Thursday as scheduled. Approximately 38,000 visitors are expected at the site ahead of the weekend.

The team behind the event said, “Our beloved main stage has been severely damaged, but we are working tirelessly to ensure the festival can go ahead as planned. No one was injured, and safety remains our top priority.”





Thousands expected to attend despite setback

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most prominent electronic dance music festivals, draws around 400,000 people annually over two weekends. This year’s lineup includes David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte. With less than 48 hours to go, organisers are actively reconfiguring performance spaces, likely reallocating shows to other stages such as the Freedom Stage.

Spokesperson Debby Wilmsen described the scene as “truly awful,” adding, “It’s a stage that took years to build, with so much love and passion. Everyone who worked on it is devastated.”

People queue to enter the DreamVille camping site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival a day after its main stage was totally destroyed by fire Getty Images





Investigation underway, no signs of foul play

Belgian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Initial assessments suggest it may have been accidental, though a formal report is pending. Local residents were advised to keep windows shut due to smoke, and some nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Organisers have dismissed online rumours suggesting a festival cancellation. In a social media post, Tomorrowland labelled the claims as “fake news” and reiterated their commitment to holding the event.

Workers and locals devastated after years of planning lost in under an hour Getty Images





The festival has a long-standing reputation for its immersive stage designs and imaginative themes. This year’s now-destroyed main stage, named Orbyz, was crafted as an icy wonderland filled with mythical creatures. The loss of such a major production element is a significant blow, but the resilience of the team and the enthusiasm of fans suggest the spirit of Tomorrowland remains intact.