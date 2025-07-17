Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire as crew witness years of work lost in minutes

Organisers vow the global music festival will continue as planned despite the blaze that gutted its central stage days before opening.

Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire

Emergency services respond quickly to contain the blaze at the Boom festival site

X Screengrab/Complex Music
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

• A massive fire destroyed the Tomorrowland main stage in Boom, Belgium, just two days before the festival’s opening.
• No injuries were reported; around 1,000 workers were evacuated safely from the site.
• Organisers confirmed that the festival and DreamVille campsite will proceed as planned.
• The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have been accidental.

A devastating fire broke out at the Tomorrowland festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, destroying the elaborate main stage just two days before the global music event was set to begin. While no injuries were reported, the blaze has left organisers scrambling for last-minute solutions as they work to ensure the festival can still proceed.

 Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire Flames tear through Tomorrowland’s main stage just two days before the eventGetty Images


Main stage fire at Tomorrowland halts final preparations

The fire erupted on Wednesday evening, around 6 pm local time, sending thick black smoke into the skies over the small Belgian town of Boom. Eyewitness videos quickly spread on social media, showing the stage consumed by flames as fireworks went off nearby. According to local reports, workers were putting finishing touches on the stage when the fire began.

One crew member told local newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, “We were just a day away from completion. Four weeks of effort, gone in half an hour.” Emergency services responded quickly, containing the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring woodland or residential areas.

 

Organisers confirm DreamVille and festival weekend will go ahead

Despite the main stage’s destruction, Tomorrowland organisers reassured fans that the show will continue. In an official statement, they confirmed that DreamVille, the festival’s on-site campsite, will open on Thursday as scheduled. Approximately 38,000 visitors are expected at the site ahead of the weekend.

The team behind the event said, “Our beloved main stage has been severely damaged, but we are working tirelessly to ensure the festival can go ahead as planned. No one was injured, and safety remains our top priority.”


Thousands expected to attend despite setback

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most prominent electronic dance music festivals, draws around 400,000 people annually over two weekends. This year’s lineup includes David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte. With less than 48 hours to go, organisers are actively reconfiguring performance spaces, likely reallocating shows to other stages such as the Freedom Stage.

Spokesperson Debby Wilmsen described the scene as “truly awful,” adding, “It’s a stage that took years to build, with so much love and passion. Everyone who worked on it is devastated.”

 Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire People queue to enter the DreamVille camping site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival a day after its main stage was totally destroyed by fireGetty Images


Investigation underway, no signs of foul play

Belgian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Initial assessments suggest it may have been accidental, though a formal report is pending. Local residents were advised to keep windows shut due to smoke, and some nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Organisers have dismissed online rumours suggesting a festival cancellation. In a social media post, Tomorrowland labelled the claims as “fake news” and reiterated their commitment to holding the event.

 Tomorrowland stage destroyed in massive fire Workers and locals devastated after years of planning lost in under an hourGetty Images


The festival has a long-standing reputation for its immersive stage designs and imaginative themes. This year’s now-destroyed main stage, named Orbyz, was crafted as an icy wonderland filled with mythical creatures. The loss of such a major production element is a significant blow, but the resilience of the team and the enthusiasm of fans suggest the spirit of Tomorrowland remains intact.

belgiumdavid guettafire incidentmusic festivaltomorrowland

Related News

UK business district
Business

Unemployment rises to 4.7 per cent, highest since 2021

Air India flight crash
Editorial

Air India completes probe of fuel switches after crash, finds no faults

Bajrangi Bhaijaan salman khan
Entertainment

20 things you did not know about 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

More For You

Legend of Zelda

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dressed as Zelda and Link in the first official look

Instagram/zeldanintendo

‘Legend of Zelda’ movie reveals Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as leads in surprise casting move

Highlights:

  • Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast as Princess Zelda and Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie.
  • Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the casting via X on 16 July.
  • Directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), the film is set to release on 7 May 2027.
  • The project is co-produced by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, marking a major push into cinematic adaptations for the gaming franchise.

Nintendo has officially announced the lead cast for its long-anticipated Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation. British actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will step into the iconic roles of Princess Zelda and Link, respectively, in a film set to release on 7 May 2027.

The casting was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s legendary game designer, who shared the news via Nintendo’s X account, alongside first-look images of the duo in costume. The announcement marks a major milestone in the development of the fantasy adventure film, which has been in the works for years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emma Watson

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months while studying at Oxford after speeding offence

Getty Images

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding offence in Oxford

Highlights:

  • Emma Watson received a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.
  • The Harry Potter star already had nine points on her licence from previous violations.
  • She was fined £1,044 (₹1,10,000 approx.) by High Wycombe Magistrates' Court; Watson did not attend the hearing.
  • Her Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker was also fined and banned the same day for a separate speeding offence.

Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding offence in Oxford added to her already full slate of penalty points.

The 35-year-old actress-turned-Oxford University student was caught driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Banbury Road on 31 July 2024. The offence pushed her total to 12 points, triggering an automatic driving ban under UK law.

Keep ReadingShow less
American Idol music producer Robin Kaye and husband found shot dead

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband shot dead in LA home

Facebook/Robin Kaye

American Idol music producer Robin Kaye and husband found shot dead after alleged home intruder confrontation in LA

Highlights:

  • American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their LA home on 15 July.
  • Police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who allegedly shot the couple during a burglary.
  • The suspect was identified through surveillance footage and forensic evidence.
  • Kaye worked on American Idol since 2009 and was a respected figure in the music industry.

Veteran American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found shot dead inside their Encino home in Los Angeles on Monday. Police have arrested a 22-year-old local resident, Raymond Boodarian, in connection with the double homicide.

The couple, both aged 70, reportedly walked in on an intruder during a burglary attempt, which escalated into a deadly encounter. Kaye had worked on American Idol for over 15 seasons and was known in the industry for securing music rights and working closely with contestants. Her sudden death has left colleagues and the music community in shock.

Keep ReadingShow less
Superman
This film marks the first cinematic release under the new unified DC Universe banner
X/ ErikDavis

Indian film board censors 'Superman' kiss for being too sensual; internet reacts: ‘Didn’t they write the Kama Sutra?'

Highlights:

  • India’s CBFC trimmed a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane, calling it “too sensual”.
  • James Gunn’s Superman has earned approximately £177 million worldwide and around £2.9 million in India during its opening weekend.
  • American media and audiences criticised India’s censor board for its conservative edits.
  • Indian fans and celebrities also slammed CBFC’s inconsistent standards on romance versus violence.

The Indian film board’s decision to cut a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman, calling it “too sensual,” has sparked backlash both in India and abroad. While the film has soared at the box office, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’s censorship of romantic scenes has been widely criticised by fans and media alike.

 Superman immigrant storyline Poster of Superman film releasing on July 11  Instagram/superman  

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiara Advani baby girl
Decoding Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding look
Decoding Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding look

Kiara Advani gives birth to baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra as fans flood Instagram with 'Shershaah' references

Highlights:

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became parents to a baby girl on 15 July 2025.
  • The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post, writing: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed.”
  • The baby was born at Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, via normal delivery; both mother and baby are doing well.
  • Fans, friends, and Bollywood celebrities poured in love, calling them “parents to a real-life Shershaah heroine.”

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday morning, sharing their joy with a heartwarming post.

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl,” read the note, which was signed off by both Sidharth and Kiara. Decorated in soft pink with hearts and stars, the announcement carried folded hands and evil eye emojis, symbolising gratitude and protection.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc