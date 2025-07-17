Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish' is being hailed as the ''next best thing to Sherlock'' — Here’s why viewers are hooked

Set in 1946 London, the U&Alibi series blends cosy crime, period mystery, and LGBTQ+ themes in a smartly crafted whodunit.

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish'

Bookish brings postwar London to life with gripping weekly mysteries

Instagram/uandalibi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book, a crime-solving bookshop owner in post-war London in Bookish.
  • The detective drama premiered on U&Alibi on 16 July 2025, with two episodes airing weekly.
  • Critics praise the series for its smart plotting, rich period detail, and modern queer representation.
  • A second season has already been confirmed, with filming set to begin this summer.

Mark Gatiss, best known for co-creating Sherlock, is back with another brainy sleuth, and this time, it’s personal. Bookish, a 1940s-set detective drama written by and starring Gatiss, follows the eccentric Gabriel Book, a former intelligence agent turned antiquarian bookseller who helps the police crack cases in bombed-out postwar London. The six-part series, which debuted this week on U&Alibi, has already garnered praise for its clever plots, layered characters, and strong sense of time and place, with some calling it “the next best thing to Sherlock.”

 Mark Gatiss\u2019s 'Bookish' Mark Gatiss brings queer detective drama Bookish to life as fans call it the new SherlockInstagram/uandalibi


What is Bookish about? Inside the premise and setting

Set in 1946, Bookish introduces Gabriel Book, a tea-loving, ginger snap-baking bibliophile who runs a bookshop on Archangel Lane. Behind his mild-mannered exterior lies a sharp intellect honed by wartime service. With a quirky filing system and a special “Churchill letter” granting him access to investigations, Book works alongside the police while navigating a double life as a gay man in a repressive era.

His domestic arrangement is just as unconventional: he lives with his best friend Trottie (Polly Walker), in a lavender marriage that hides both their truths. Alongside them is Jack (Connor Finch), a young ex-con taken in as a shop assistant, and Nora (Buket Kömür), a war orphan with a flair for sleuthing.

Each pair of episodes follows a standalone case, from skeletons in plague pits to arsenic-laced murder, while teasing out larger mysteries about Book’s past and Jack’s true identity.


How Bookish compares to Sherlock, and why fans are on board

Though comparisons to Sherlock are inevitable, Bookish offers something distinct. It trades fast-paced modern twists for rich historical textures and a gentler pace, drawing inspiration from classic whodunits à la Agatha Christie. Critics have noted that Gatiss “plays fair” with his audience, offering tightly woven mysteries that reward attention to detail.

But it’s the characters, not just the crimes, that are drawing viewers in. Gabriel Book’s sexuality isn’t just a character note; it’s interwoven with the story, giving Bookish a rare kind of queer visibility in the genre. Gatiss has said the show’s concept came from imagining a bookshop as a kind of analogue search engine: “The answer is in there somewhere.”


What do reviews and social media say about Bookish?

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. The Times praised it as “deceptively multifaceted,” while The Telegraph described it as “a witty, well-plotted sleuther.” The Radio Times went so far as to call it “a breath of fresh air” in a market crowded with detective dramas.

On social media, fans have expressed delight at the show’s mix of charm and darkness, praising its performances and historical authenticity. The casting of Daniel Mays as a jovial butcher-turned-killer in the first case had viewers hooked, especially as the storyline spiralled into revelations about murder, plague bones, and mistaken blackmail.


Will there be a Bookish season 2?

Yes. Before the first episode even aired, Bookish was greenlit for a second season. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2025, with a likely release in mid-2026. Gatiss and the core cast, including Walker, Finch, Kömür, Elliot Levey, and Blake Harrison, are all set to return. While no new guest stars have been announced, the structure of the series means fresh faces are expected to appear in each new mystery.


Gatiss expressed his excitement in a statement: “I’m thrilled that the team at U&Alibi are allowing me to dive back into the world of Bookish and create more fiendish crimes for Gabriel Book and the team to solve.”

british tvlgbtq representationsherlock holmesbookishmark gatiss

Related News

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot
Entertainment

Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

Chemmani Sri Lanka
News

Child’s remains found in Sri Lanka’s Chemmani mass grave

Sidhu Moosewala
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala world tour to feature digital stage comeback three years after his death

More For You

Dominic McLaughlin

Dominic McLaughlin spotted in full Hogwarts costume as filming begins in the UK

Instagram/hbomax

'Harry Potter' reboot series begins filming as HBO reveals first look at new cast

Highlights:

  • Dominic McLaughlin unveiled as the new Harry Potter as HBO’s TV reboot begins filming.
  • Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout confirmed as Hermione and Ron.
  • Series to release in 2027, one season per book over a decade-long plan.
  • John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, and Katherine Parkinson join the ensemble cast.

Production is officially underway for HBO’s long-awaited Harry Potter series, with the first image of 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the Boy Who Lived. The reboot marks a return to Hogwarts nearly 14 years after the final film in the original movie franchise wrapped, and it promises to revisit each of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels, with one season dedicated to each book.

 Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot Stars The new trio cast as Harry, Hermione and Ron step into a world where childhood and fame rarely mix well  Instagram/harrypotter/Getty Images  

Keep ReadingShow less
South Park Paramount Plus

South Park fans call out Paramount Plus for pulling the show worldwide

Variety

'South Park' fans lash out after Paramount Plus removes show outside the US ahead of season 27

Highlights:

South Park pulled from Paramount+ globally after licence expiry
• Fans in UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe react with outrage
• Dispute linked to £6.3 billion (₹673 billion) Paramount-Skydance merger and ongoing contract standoff
• Season 27 premieres 23 July on Comedy Central in the US, leaving global fans stranded

Fans around the world are up in arms after South Park disappeared from Paramount+ outside the US. With just days to go until the season 27 premiere, international viewers are calling out Paramount Global for yanking the show due to a lapsed streaming deal and are threatening to cancel subscriptions over what they see as corporate mishandling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega addresses her Love Island USA exit in a TikTok video

Instagram/cierra.ortega

Cierra Ortega apologises after Love Island USA exit over resurfaced racist post

Highlights

  • Cierra Ortega has exited Love Island USA after a past social media post using a slur resurfaced.
  • The 25-year-old content creator said she “had no idea” the word was a racial slur.
  • Ortega apologised to the Asian community and said she accepts being removed from the show.
  • She revealed her family has been threatened and immigration authorities were called on them.

Cierra Ortega, a contestant on this season of Love Island USA, has publicly apologised after an old social media post containing a racial slur resurfaced, prompting her sudden exit from the popular reality series.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based content creator addressed the controversy in a video, expressing regret for using a derogatory term towards Asian people in a post made last year. Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, said she was unaware of the word’s offensive meaning at the time but took full responsibility.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Great British Sewing Bee

Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return as judges and host

BBC

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 to return on 15 July, BBC announces

Key points

  • The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 begins Tuesday, 15 July at 9 pm on BBC One.
  • The 11th series will see a new group of amateur sewers compete for the title.
  • Patrick Grant, Esme Young and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return as judges and host.
  • The show continues its popularity with weekly sewing challenges and heartfelt moments.

Great British Sewing Bee 2025 set to return on 15 July

The return date for The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 has been officially confirmed. The popular BBC One competition will be back on screens on Tuesday 15 July at 9 pm, bringing with it a fresh group of amateur sewers hoping to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Now in its 11th series, the show has grown into a mid-year television highlight, offering a combination of creativity, technical skill, and emotional storytelling. Hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, the series follows contestants through a series of themed sewing challenges as they compete for the title of Britain’s best home sewer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sacha Baron Cohen Mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto confronts Riri Williams in the Ironheart finale

Getty Images/Marvel Cinematic Universe Fanon Wiki

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto finally enters the MCU in 'Ironheart' twist that changes everything

Quick highlights:

• Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, debuts in the final episode of Marvel’s Ironheart.

• The villain tempts Riri Williams with the resurrection of her deceased friend Natalie.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc