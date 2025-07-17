Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

University of Bath awards honorary doctorate to Sunil Mittal

The University of Bath is ranked among the UK’s top ten universities and is placed within the top 10 per cent globally, the statement added.

sunil-bharti-mittal

This is Mittal’s ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK institution. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SUNIL BHARTI MITTAL, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration by the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday.

The University of Bath is ranked among the UK’s top ten universities and is placed within the top 10 per cent globally, the statement added.

“Founder and Chairman, Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath, United Kingdom (UK),” the company said.

This is Mittal’s ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK institution. He was previously awarded the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012.

“I’m honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Bath, an institution renowned for its intellectual rigour, spirit of enterprise, and engagement with the world beyond the classroom,” Mittal said.

“We are very proud to honour Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal’s considerable achievements in enterprise, leadership and service to society. Not only has he built a world-leading global enterprise but his humanitarian work has impacted the lives of over 3.7 million children through education and rural development,” said Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath.

(With inputs from PTI)

honorary doctoratesunil mittaluniversity of bath

Related News

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred
Cricket

Zafar Gohar joins Oval Invincibles for The Hundred

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot
Entertainment

Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

Chemmani Sri Lanka
News

Child’s remains found in Sri Lanka’s Chemmani mass grave

More For You

Aakash Odedra Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist

Aakash Odedra recently won Best Male Dancer and Outstanding Male Classical Performance at the National Dance Awards.

getty images

Aakash Odedra named Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist

AAKASH ODEDRA has been appointed a Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist, the organisation has announced.

Born in Birmingham and based in Leicester, Odedra is known for combining classical and contemporary dance to reflect British Asian experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK to lower voting age to 16

Voters go to the polls as local elections are held in England on May 01, 2025 in Hull, England.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

UK to lower voting age to 16 in electoral shake-up

THE government said on Thursday (17) it planned to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all UK elections in a major overhaul of the country's democratic system.

The government said the proposed changes were part of an effort to boost public trust in democracy and would align voting rights across Britain, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty attends 'An Audience With Kylie' at The Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Naga Munchetty may quit BBC Breakfast amid internal dispute

NAGA MUNCHETTY is reportedly preparing to leave BBC Breakfast, with her representatives in talks with LBC for potential new opportunities, according to reports.

The development comes a day after Munchetty was named the fourth highest-paid woman at the BBC. The broadcaster’s annual pay disclosure showed her salary in the £355,000 to £359,000 range, which includes her work on Radio 5, reported Express Online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures
Southport murder suspect Axel Rudakubana appears via video link at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, October 30, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Courtesy of Julia Quenzler/Handout via REUTERS.

Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures

BRITAIN's counter-radicalisation scheme Prevent needs to rapidly adapt to avoid mistakes which saw two men who had been referred to the programme go on to commit deadly knife attacks, a review concluded on Wednesday (16).

Prevent has been a key strand of Britain’s security apparatus since the September 11 attacks on the US in 2001, with the aim of stopping radicalisation and preventing people from going on to commit acts of violence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fauja Singh
Singh did not possess a birth certificate, but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty images

Accused in Fauja Singh death case arrested, sent to judicial custody

A CANADA-based man accused of fatally hitting 114-year-old marathoner Fauja Singh with an SUV in Punjab has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Officials said the accused had returned to India just three weeks ago.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh told a press conference that 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon was arrested on Tuesday night and his vehicle was seized. He said police treated the case as a challenge and solved it within 30 hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc