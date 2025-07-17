Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Aashir Wajahat reflects on viral hit ‘Sadqay’, new music and acting ambitions

He shared that he’s learning to balance both acting and music

Aashir Wajahat

The young artist behind the runaway hit Sadqay

Instagram/ aashirwajahat
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Singer-actor behind viral hit Sadqay reflects on his breakout year
  • New track Dheema Dheema hits 170K views in just two weeks
  • Opens up about juggling acting and songwriting, and his 2025 plans
  • Stresses importance of enjoying the process and learning from early mistakes
  • Draws inspiration from iconic Pakistani music and Punjabi roots

From viral sensation to balancing dual careers

The young artist behind the runaway hit Sadqay, which has now clocked over 44 million views, says the song’s success took him completely by surprise. “We had no idea it would go global,” he shared in a candid conversation, adding that while he always believed in the track, the scale of its reception was “overwhelming”.

What followed was a year of fast-moving highs, with growing recognition both within his home country and internationally. “You work towards something, and when it happens, you almost don’t know how to react.”

  - YouTube YouTube/ EasternEye 

A lighter, dance-driven follow-up: 'Dheema Dheema'

His latest release, Dheema Dheema, has already picked up over 170,000 views within two weeks. In contrast to his more emotionally resonant previous work, the artist describes this new song as “pure vibe” — a carefree, dancey track born out of an in-studio jam session with friends.

“After doing a string of love songs post-Sadqay, I felt like going back to that Afrobeat-inspired, danceable sound,” he said. “This track gave me the chance to actually dance in a music video, which I really wanted to do.”

Writing music vs. acting: which feels more fulfilling?

Having grown up in front of the camera, transitioning into music might seem like a leap, but he sees both worlds as creatively rewarding. However, he admits that songwriting offers a different kind of fulfilment.

“With acting, you’re relying on the director, the edit, the audience’s perception. Music is more personal. When you write a song and get it right, you already feel like you’ve won,” he said.

Navigating fame, pressure, and shared responsibility

When asked whether he feels the weight of representing young South Asian creatives, he responded humbly: “If I were the only one, maybe I would. But the burden is shared. Artists like Hassan Rahim and Young Stunners are doing amazing work. That makes it lighter.”

He credits the current wave of South Asian talent for building a sense of community, rather than competition.

Looking ahead: acting projects, music collaborations, and live shows

With a busy 2025 already underway, the artist shared that he’s learning to balance both acting and music. A television drama featuring him is set to release next month, alongside plans for new music collaborations.

He also teased a full live show season later this year, with performances lined up for November and December, marking what could be his first proper tour in his home country.

Offstage, grounded and reflective

When asked what fans might not know about him, he pointed to a key lesson he’s learned the hard way: “Don’t take too much stress too early. It affects your decisions and journey. You need to enjoy what you’re doing — that joy is what others feel too.”

He also shared his deep connection with old Pakistani music, citing classics like Adat by Atif Aslam and Aitebar by Vital Signs as favourites. “Those songs shaped my sound,” he said, adding that he draws heavily from Punjabi influences as well.

musicviralpakistanisouth asian

Related News

Chemmani Sri Lanka
News

Child’s remains found in Sri Lanka’s Chemmani mass grave

Sidhu Moosewala
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala world tour to feature digital stage comeback three years after his death

Aakash Odedra named Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist
UK

Aakash Odedra named Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist

More For You

Sundar Popo

His Indo-Trinidadian parents introduced him to Indian folk traditions

Scroll

The legend of Sundar Popo, a musical pioneer and cultural icon

His name may not be widely known outside the Caribbean, but Sundar Popo was a hugely influential singer and pioneer who ranks among the greats of world music.

He popularised, transformed, and effectively created an entire commercial musical genre that connected the large Caribbean community of Indian descent to their cultural roots.

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC Proms 2025

The BBC’s own ensembles are once again central to the festival

BBC

BBC Proms 2025 features historic overnight concert and world premieres in a summer of firsts

The BBC Proms returns in 2025 with a landmark season that redefines the world’s largest classical music festival. Spanning eight weeks from 18 July to 13 September, this year’s programme blends rich tradition with bold innovation, featuring 86 concerts across the UK and introducing new audiences to a truly global celebration of music.

One of the season’s biggest talking points is the first overnight Prom in more than 40 years. Running from 11pm to 7am, this all-night event is curated by organist Anna Lapwood and features pianist and YouTube sensation Hayato Sumino, cellist Anastasia Kobekina, and the Chapel Choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge. Norway’s boundary-pushing Barokksolistene also joins the line-up, led by violinist Bjarte Eike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lollapalooza India 2025

An unforgettable experience for music lovers

iStock

Lollapalooza India 2025: The ultimate music festival experience explained

Imagine a place where the air buzzes with electrifying music, the crowd pulses with energy, and the vibe is nothing short of magical. Now, picture this happening in the heart of India, with a lineup that blends global superstars and homegrown talent, all while championing sustainability and cultural diversity. Welcome to Lollapalooza India 2025, a festival that’s not just about music but also about creating unforgettable moments and setting new benchmarks for live events.

If you’re curious about what makes Lollapalooza India 2025 a must-attend event, buckle up. Here’s everything you need to know about this cultural extravaganza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer redefine global music with Indian inspirations

Chris Martin lights up Mumbai with Coldplay’s electrifying performance

Instagram/coldplay 

Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer redefine global music with Indian inspirations

In an era where music knows no boundaries, artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, and others have played a significant role in breaking down cultural barriers and celebrating India’s kaleidoscopic diversity. These global icons are not just appreciating Indian culture—they are actively shaping the world’s artistic lens through collaborations, performances, and trendsetting music videos.

Coldplay electrifies Mumbai with an unforgettable concert experienceInstagram/coldplay

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc