Aashir Wajahat reflects on viral hit ‘Sadqay’, new music and acting ambitions

Highlights
- Singer-actor behind viral hit Sadqay reflects on his breakout year
- New track Dheema Dheema hits 170K views in just two weeks
- Opens up about juggling acting and songwriting, and his 2025 plans
- Stresses importance of enjoying the process and learning from early mistakes
- Draws inspiration from iconic Pakistani music and Punjabi roots
From viral sensation to balancing dual careers
The young artist behind the runaway hit Sadqay, which has now clocked over 44 million views, says the song’s success took him completely by surprise. “We had no idea it would go global,” he shared in a candid conversation, adding that while he always believed in the track, the scale of its reception was “overwhelming”.
What followed was a year of fast-moving highs, with growing recognition both within his home country and internationally. “You work towards something, and when it happens, you almost don’t know how to react.”
- YouTube YouTube/ EasternEye
A lighter, dance-driven follow-up: 'Dheema Dheema'
His latest release, Dheema Dheema, has already picked up over 170,000 views within two weeks. In contrast to his more emotionally resonant previous work, the artist describes this new song as “pure vibe” — a carefree, dancey track born out of an in-studio jam session with friends.
“After doing a string of love songs post-Sadqay, I felt like going back to that Afrobeat-inspired, danceable sound,” he said. “This track gave me the chance to actually dance in a music video, which I really wanted to do.”
Writing music vs. acting: which feels more fulfilling?
Having grown up in front of the camera, transitioning into music might seem like a leap, but he sees both worlds as creatively rewarding. However, he admits that songwriting offers a different kind of fulfilment.
“With acting, you’re relying on the director, the edit, the audience’s perception. Music is more personal. When you write a song and get it right, you already feel like you’ve won,” he said.
Navigating fame, pressure, and shared responsibility
When asked whether he feels the weight of representing young South Asian creatives, he responded humbly: “If I were the only one, maybe I would. But the burden is shared. Artists like Hassan Rahim and Young Stunners are doing amazing work. That makes it lighter.”
He credits the current wave of South Asian talent for building a sense of community, rather than competition.
Looking ahead: acting projects, music collaborations, and live shows
With a busy 2025 already underway, the artist shared that he’s learning to balance both acting and music. A television drama featuring him is set to release next month, alongside plans for new music collaborations.
He also teased a full live show season later this year, with performances lined up for November and December, marking what could be his first proper tour in his home country.
Offstage, grounded and reflective
When asked what fans might not know about him, he pointed to a key lesson he’s learned the hard way: “Don’t take too much stress too early. It affects your decisions and journey. You need to enjoy what you’re doing — that joy is what others feel too.”
He also shared his deep connection with old Pakistani music, citing classics like Adat by Atif Aslam and Aitebar by Vital Signs as favourites. “Those songs shaped my sound,” he said, adding that he draws heavily from Punjabi influences as well.