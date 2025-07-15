Skip to content
 
Azealia Banks shares alleged Conor McGregor messages and explicit photos

Original tweets removed by platform for violating content rules

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks has taken to social media to share screenshots of direct messages

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights:

• Azealia Banks posts screenshots of alleged messages from MMA fighter Conor McGregor
• Claims include receipt of unsolicited nude photos
• Original tweets removed by platform for violating content rules
• McGregor has not publicly responded

Azealia Banks accuses Conor McGregor of sending explicit photos

Azealia Banks has taken to social media to share screenshots of direct messages and alleged nude photos reportedly sent by MMA fighter Conor McGregor. The posts, which surfaced on 14 July, included explicit images and suggestive messages. The authenticity of the content has not been independently verified, and McGregor has not commented publicly.

 Azealia Banks Removed PostsX/ Azealia Banks

 Azealia Banks Removed PostsX/ Azealia Banks

 Azealia Banks Removed PostsX/ Azealia Banks

Banks posts screenshots and criticises McGregor

The screenshots shared by Banks appeared to show McGregor sending explicit images, including one with a caption referencing lifting weights. In one of her tweets, Banks questioned the motive behind the alleged messages, writing, “How are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer dick then threaten me not to tell?”

She further claimed that the pair had been exchanging “unsolicited nudes” since 2016, adding that she had never met McGregor in person. The rapper also made a reference to his birthday and mocked speculation about his potential political ambitions in Ireland.

Platform removes content and suspends Banks

 

The original tweets, which featured the explicit photos, were taken down by X (formerly Twitter) for violating its guidelines. Banks later revealed that her account had received a 12-hour suspension as a result. She acknowledged the penalty on Instagram, writing, “Got me. It’s been fun.”

McGregor remains silent

 Azealia Banks She further claimed that the pair had been exchanging “unsolicited nudes” since 2016Getty Images

Conor McGregor, who has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008, has not issued any public statement regarding the alleged messages or photos. There has been no confirmation from his representatives about the claims made by Banks.

social mediasexual harassmentcontroversyazealia banks

