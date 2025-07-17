Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

Highlights:

Coldplay’s kiss cam at Gillette Stadium unexpectedly captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a seemingly intimate moment with HR head Kristin Cabot.

Both executives, reportedly married to other people, were seen reacting nervously when spotlighted.

Chris Martin joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” prompting online uproar.

The clip has gone viral across TikTok and X, with social media speculating on a workplace romance.

What was meant to be a fun crowd interaction during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium turned into a viral public scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. A kiss cam segment led to a highly uncomfortable moment that’s now exploded online, sparking affair allegations and potential professional fallout.

Viral video from Coldplay concert sparks internet speculation of workplace affair Reddit





Who is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and why is he trending?

Andy Byron, CEO of the £1 billion (₹10,800 crore) software firm Astronomer, has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after being captured in a close, seemingly affectionate moment with Kristin Cabot, his company’s top HR executive. The footage was aired live on Coldplay’s kiss cam during their Boston concert, where Byron and Cabot were seen together, arms wrapped around each other.

Andy Byron’s LinkedIn profile image LinkedIn





As soon as the camera caught them, both reacted in visible panic. Byron pulled away and tried to hide behind a barrier while Cabot covered her face. The awkwardness of the moment was made worse when frontman Chris Martin remarked from the stage, “Oh look at these two... either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The crowd erupted in laughter, but online, the situation took a more serious tone.





How did the Coldplay kiss cam video go viral?

Within hours, the clip hit social media platforms like X and TikTok, where it racked up millions of views. Users were quick to speculate that the two executives were engaged in an extramarital affair. Comments ranged from mocking to furious, with many tagging Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, in sympathy posts.

Some viral comments included:

“You wouldn’t act like that unless you had something to hide.”

“Imagine your affair being exposed by Chris Martin in front of 60,000 people.”

“Their reaction confirmed everything. They outed themselves.”

The video has since been dubbed by users as the “Coldplay Cheater Cam,” and has led to wider conversations around workplace relationships.





What do we know about Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot, who joined Astronomer less than a year ago, describes her role as Chief People Officer as one focused on trust and employee engagement. Her own LinkedIn bio says she “wins trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants”, a line many have now highlighted ironically in light of the scandal.

Though Cabot’s marital status hasn’t been officially confirmed, internet sleuths pointed out she appears to wear a wedding ring in her profile photos. Neither she nor Byron have made any public statements since the video surfaced.

Kristin Cabot The Sun





Will Astronomer respond to the alleged affair?

As of now, Astronomer has not released a formal response. The company, headquartered just a few hours from the concert venue, is known for its Astro platform, a data orchestration tool powered by Apache Airflow used by several Fortune 500 firms.

With two of its most senior executives now under intense public scrutiny, calls are growing online for the company to investigate the incident, especially given HR policies around internal relationships.

Coldplay has continued with its tour dates, but this Boston show may be remembered more for its unintended drama than its music. Meanwhile, Byron and Cabot have not been seen in public or online since the video’s release.