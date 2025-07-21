Baahubali team mocks Coldplay concert scandal as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns

Highlights:
- Baahubali team pokes fun at Coldplay kiss cam scandal with viral meme featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
- The joke targets Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s alleged affair exposed at the concert.
- Coldplay frontman Chris Martin added fuel to the fire with cheeky on-stage comments.
- Andy Byron has since resigned; Astronomer confirms a formal investigation is underway.
The Baahubali franchise social media team has jumped into a global meme trend that erupted after a Coldplay concert incident exposed the alleged extramarital affair of two senior executives. Using a popular scene of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty from Baahubali 2, the franchise hilariously reimagined the couple as “CEO & HR of Maahishmathi”, a dig at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot.
This cheeky post quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding the comments section. One user wrote, “Admin, whoever you are, I love you,” while another said, “Coldplay concert ❌ Bhalladeva concert ✅.” The viral meme comes amid growing scrutiny around the real-life CEO-HR duo caught on camera trying to avoid attention at the show.
Baahubali meme featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty reimagined as CEO and HR of Maahishmathi Instagram/baahubalimovie
What happened at the Coldplay concert?
During Coldplay’s Boston show on 16 July, frontman Chris Martin addressed the audience while a camera scanned the crowd, a standard “kiss cam” moment meant for fun. But when the camera landed on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, their visible discomfort and effort to duck away raised eyebrows.
Chris Martin responded with a comment that would soon explode online: “I hope we didn’t do something bad. Either they are having an affair or they’re very shy.” That unscripted remark, coupled with the couple's reaction, sent the internet into a frenzy.
Soon, social media sleuths identified the duo and pointed out that both were married, but not to each other. Byron is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum. Media reports also confirmed that the two had recently bought a home together in New Hampshire.
Did Astronomer take action after the video went viral?
The fallout from the viral video reached Astronomer Inc. almost immediately. On Friday, the company released a statement reaffirming its commitment to ethical leadership and announced that the board had launched a formal investigation.
By Saturday, the consequences became clear: Andy Byron resigned from his position. Astronomer confirmed that co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy would serve as interim CEO.
“The Board of Directors has accepted Byron’s resignation following internal review,” the company’s spokesperson said. “Our leadership must reflect the standards we set for our culture and values.”
While the company clarified that the event was not a work function and no other employees were present, the incident has raised questions about corporate conduct, ethics, and the impact of personal scandals on professional reputations.
Astronomer has now accepted Andy Byron's resignation and appointed co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO Instagram Screengrab
Why is the Baahubali meme resonating so widely?
The success of the Baahubali meme lies in its clever blend of pop culture with global headlines. The image, taken from a romantic scene between the fictional characters Baahubali and Devasena, mimics the exact pose, awkwardness, and proximity seen in the Coldplay concert clip.
SS Rajamouli announces 'Baahubali: The Epic', a five-hour film, to be released in October 2025 SS Rajamouli announces 'Baahubali: The Epic', a five-hour film, to be released in October 2025
By captioning the image as “CEO & HR of Maahishmathi,” the franchise turned the Coldplay moment into desi humour gold! As India gears up for the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic on 31 October, this viral moment might just help reignite interest in the franchise’s legacy too.