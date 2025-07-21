Did AI fake a Simpsons prediction to hijack the Coldplay kiss cam scandal?

Highlights:
- Coldplay’s Boston concert sparked controversy after CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught on the kiss cam.
- An AI-generated Simpsons-style meme claiming the show predicted the moment went viral.
- Social media users debated the legitimacy of the image, with many initially believing it was a real episode.
- Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned following the public fallout from the viral clip.
A Coldplay concert in Boston turned into unexpected drama after a kiss cam moment exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot. As the internet buzzed with jokes and memes, one particular image stood out: a Simpsons-style cartoon eerily mirroring the moment. But was it really a prediction by The Simpsons, or just another case of AI-powered trickery?
Coldplay kiss cam scandal sparks AI Simpsons meme frenzy as CEO resignsX/@SadGreg25
Did The Simpsons actually predict the Coldplay scandal?
A viral theory that The Simpsons foresaw the Coldplay kiss cam moment has flooded X and Reddit, thanks to a Simpsons-style image making the rounds. The image, which shows two cartoon characters resembling Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot caught in an awkward embrace on a kiss cam, prompted fans to credit the long-running show with yet another “prediction.” The reference pointed to Season 28, where Homer and Marge appear on a kiss cam at a baseball game.
However, a closer inspection reveals that the viral image isn’t from any actual Simpsons episode. It’s AI-generated, likely created using one of the many tools online that transform real photos into Simpsons-style avatars. Despite this, the meme spread rapidly, fooling even long-time fans of the show.
What really happened at the Coldplay concert?
The real-life drama unfolded at Coldplay’s 16 July show at Gillette Stadium. During the band’s kiss cam segment, the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, both married, but not to each other, who were caught hugging. Chris Martin, ever the entertainer, joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” unknowingly setting off a firestorm of speculation online.
By the next morning, the moment was everywhere. Memes, TikToks, conspiracy theories, and AI recreations flooded the internet, turning what should have been a fun concert gimmick into a public relations crisis for Byron and his company.
Viral video from Coldplay concert sparks internet speculation of workplace affair Reddit
Why did the Simpsons-style meme go so viral?
The speed at which the Simpsons meme spread speaks volumes about today’s internet culture, where truth and entertainment often blur. The long-standing myth that The Simpsons can “predict the future” helped the AI-generated image gain credibility. Past coincidences, such as Donald Trump’s presidency and the invention of smartwatches, have only added fuel to this belief.
Al Jean, showrunner of The Simpsons, responded to the latest claim with his usual humour and scepticism: “We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck.”
Still, in a world where AI can generate convincing visuals in seconds, even satire can be mistaken for truth, especially when wrapped in the yellow skin of America’s most famous cartoon family.