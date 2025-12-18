Coldplay kisscam woman finally speaks out saying the clip made her kids ashamed to be seen with her

Highlights:

Coldplay kisscam woman speaks publicly for the first time

kisscam woman speaks publicly for the first time Says a 16-second clip wrecked work, family life and privacy

life and privacy Claims she and her boss were already separated from spouses

Trolls, job loss and strain with her children still ongoing

Kristin Cabot has spoken out about the Coldplay kisscam woman tag and the short clip she says turned her life upside down. She gave her first interview to The Times, saying a 16-second TikTok clip from a July Coldplay concert pushed her into a storm she never saw coming. The Coldplay kisscam moment sat alongside a wider wave of TikTok scrutiny and she says it still affects her work prospects and her children.

Kristin Cabot exits Astronomer after Coldplay kiss cam moment sparks CEO fallout and public backlash XScreengrab/Popcrave





What happened during the Coldplay kisscam?

Cabot, 53, was at a Coldplay date in the United States in July. A camera at the venue picked out her and colleague Andy Byron. They tried to shield their faces. Chris Martin joked on stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

A concertgoer filmed the moment and put it online. It travelled fast. The short clip moved across TikTok and Instagram within hours. It was seen as footage of two married colleagues cheating. The pair were shown with his arms around her from behind. Cabot says she froze and panicked the moment she saw the video spreading.

Why the Coldplay kisscam fallout grew online

She says she and Byron had already agreed to separate from their spouses before the gig. According to her account, it was the first time they had embraced. She says the clip was stripped of context and scale. She told the paper: “I’m not a celebrity. I’m a mum from New Hampshire.” Her view is that the moment erased years of career work.

Cabot worked in a senior role at Astronomer, a software firm. She says she now feels “unemployable” because of the noise around her name. She left home, stayed in an Airbnb in the mountains for a few days and says she was unable to parent in that short period. A simple night out ended with worldwide scrutiny.

The comments online went beyond rumour. She says she received sexist abuse and claims she took more blame than Byron. She described the label of “the most maligned HR manager in history” and said she did not recognise herself in the narrative.





Coldplay Concert Scandal Exposes Kristin Cabot’s Link to Boston’s Secretive Old-Money Elite LinkedIn/wccftech





How her family coped with the Coldplay kisscam video

Cabot has two teenage children. Her daughter cried after learning about the video. Her son tried to reassure her that the storm might pass, but she says the strain has remained. The children now avoid being seen with her at school or events due to embarrassment.

Cabot says she understands their anger. She says they might stay angry for years, and she will have to accept it. The breakdown of her marriage had already begun, but she now links that 16-second clip with a harsher public judgement.

Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum X/@candybarr2009





What’s next for the Coldplay kisscam woman?

Months later, she says she has lost friends, work offers and privacy. She still wants space to rebuild. She dismissed the idea she was chasing attention and said she simply did not want an online clip to sit as the final word on her career or private life. The video remains online. Cabot says she cannot control that, but she can speak now. Her interview ends simply: one clip did not tell her story.