Khloe Kardashian can’t get over Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, creating a historic moment as the first male Bollywood actor to attend the prestigious event. His appearance caught the attention of many, including reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who took to social media to express her admiration.

Khloe, who visited India in 2024 with her sister Kim Kardashian, recalled first learning about Shah Rukh during that trip. Reflecting on his Met Gala look, she posted on Snapchat, calling him 'King Khan' and sharing that she is particularly fond of his signature 'K' necklace. Khloe praised the Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who crafted Shah Rukh’s outfit, talking about how the ensemble elegantly blended Indian cultural elements with global fashion influences.





Shah Rukh’s outfit featured a black floor-length coat with a structured silhouette, paired with trousers and a traditional kamarbandh. The look was completed with a statement necklace and a sleek cane adorned with a Bengal Tiger head. Khloe admired how the design balanced tradition with the Met Gala’s theme, describing it as a perfect representation of Indian menswear on an international stage.

The Bollywood superstar later took to social media to express gratitude to Sabyasachi and his team, acknowledging that the Met Gala was not typically his comfort zone. However, he appreciated how the designer made the experience feel personal and authentic. Shah Rukh candidly shared that his children’s excitement about the event played a significant role in his decision to participate.





The moment sparked significant buzz online, as Shah Rukh’s global fanbase celebrated his milestone appearance. For many, his presence at the Met Gala symbolised not only his continued global appeal but also a step forward for Indian representation on international fashion platforms.

Khloe Kardashian admires Shah Rukh Khan's Sabyasachi designed Met Gala ensemble Getty Images





Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next project, titled King, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring a stellar cast, including his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. As he approaches his 60th birthday, the actor continues to inspire with his evolving journey, both on and off the screen.