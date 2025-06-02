Shah Rukh Khan’s tattooed rugged look for 'King' sends fans into a frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest video has sparked a wave of speculation, all thanks to his rugged transformation with tattoos, toned arms, and an unmistakable swagger. Dressed in a white vest, loose grey trousers, a beanie, and black sunglasses, the actor was recently seen greeting fans and walking with his security team in what appears to be his most physically intense look yet. The sighting, caught on camera and widely shared online, has fans convinced this is a glimpse into his role in the upcoming action film King.
This film, currently under production, pairs Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time on screen. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix, King is believed to be an action thriller. Siddharth previously directed Pathaan, and the two are reuniting with expectations running sky-high.
In King, Shah Rukh reportedly plays a hardened assassin deeply entrenched in the underworld. Suhana, fresh off her debut in The Archies, joins him in a key role. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and others.
While official stills or a teaser are yet to be released, SRK’s gym-sculpted frame and visible tattoos have already turned heads. Fans online are calling this his most daring look yet. “Shah Rukh in beast mode,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Looks like we’re about to witness something wild in King.”
Suhana Khan to join father SRK in action thriller King directed by Sujoy GhoshGetty Images
During a recent interaction, Shah Rukh admitted he’s pushing his body hard for the role. “I’ve got icing machines in two bags,” he said, half-joking about post-action scene recovery. “It looks cool on screen, but behind the scenes, I’m basically a mess.”
While the makers have tried to keep details quiet, a fan account recently requested others not to leak images of Shah Rukh’s look. The caption read: “Let’s respect the magic before the reveal.”
King began filming in Mumbai in May, with the next leg set to take place in Europe. A release is expected between October and December 2026. But with this sneak peek already setting the internet ablaze, it seems the countdown has unofficially begun.