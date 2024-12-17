John Abraham birthday: A look back in time when King Khan called him a ‘gentle giant’

On the occasion of actor John Abraham’s birthday, here is a moment worth recalling when Shah Rukh Khan called his Pathaan co-star a ‘gentle giant’. Now this would surely spark the curiosity of any lovers of King Khan and, of course, John Abraham.
King Khan is seeing praising John in a clip posted on Yash Raj Film’s YouTube account.
John shared the screen with the charismatic Khan in Siddharath Anand’s action thriller film, Pathaan, which came out in 2023. John, who celebrates his birthday today (December 17), plays the ole of the antagonist against Khan’s character. There are scenes where John’s character locks hands with that of Khan’s. However, during the fight scenes, SRK says John was a bit hesitant to pack a punch at him, probably out of respect and love for the senior. “John was very shy and didn’t want to punch me,” says Khan in the video clip. It is following this that he calls him a ‘gentle giant’ who helped him look nice in the hit movie. The megastar also spoke of how it was nice working alongside John.
Elaborating on it, the actor is seen recalling another heartwarming moment about John. While they were shooting the action sequences in Pathaan, John called Khan a ‘national treasure’ and told him that he would not hurt him. “ I had to do a lot of convincing to ask him to hit me, and that I wouldn’t be hurt,” SRK says. Calling the Jism debutant proficient in action, the King of Romance added that, “He really helped me look nice, you know, in body language.”
As you go further on in the view, Khan is seen praising John as being kind and admitting that there is a lot to learn from him. Khan also stated that he was very keen to work with John.