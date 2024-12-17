Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

John Abraham birthday: A look back in time when King Khan called him a ‘gentle giant’

John Abraham birthday

John Abraham

Getty Images for DIFF
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 17, 2024


On the occasion of actor John Abraham’s birthday, here is a moment worth recalling when Shah Rukh Khan called his Pathaan co-star a ‘gentle giant’. Now this would surely spark the curiosity of any lovers of King Khan and, of course, John Abraham.
King Khan is seeing praising John in a clip posted on Yash Raj Film’s YouTube account.

John shared the screen with the charismatic Khan in Siddharath Anand’s action thriller film, Pathaan, which came out in 2023. John, who celebrates his birthday today (December 17), plays the ole of the antagonist against Khan’s character. There are scenes where John’s character locks hands with that of Khan’s. However, during the fight scenes, SRK says John was a bit hesitant to pack a punch at him, probably out of respect and love for the senior. “John was very shy and didn’t want to punch me,” says Khan in the video clip. It is following this that he calls him a ‘gentle giant’ who helped him look nice in the hit movie. The megastar also spoke of how it was nice working alongside John.

Elaborating on it, the actor is seen recalling another heartwarming moment about John. While they were shooting the action sequences in Pathaan, John called Khan a ‘national treasure’ and told him that he would not hurt him. “ I had to do a lot of convincing to ask him to hit me, and that I wouldn’t be hurt,” SRK says. Calling the Jism debutant proficient in action, the King of Romance added that, “He really helped me look nice, you know, in body language.”
As you go further on in the view, Khan is seen praising John as being kind and admitting that there is a lot to learn from him. Khan also stated that he was very keen to work with John.

john abraham birthdayjohn abraham

Related News

India-Sri-Lanka-Reuters
Featured

India to supply LNG to Sri Lanka, connect power grids: Modi

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan
News

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah
News

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah

More For You

Being Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

Being Bhumi Pednekar

A BEAUTIFULLY brave approach has enabled Bhumi Pednekar to deliver brilliant performances across a wide arrange of films, includ - ing many that broke conventional Bollywood rules.

Her taboo-busting roles and transformative portrayals have expanded the horizons of Hindi cinema. Beyond her work on screen, the versatile actress uses her star power to champion social causes, including cli - mate advocacy and gender equality, working with organisations like the United Nations Development Programme.

Keep ReadingShow less
allu-arjun-getty

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Allu Arjun arrested following stampede death at movie screening

INDIAN actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday after a stampede during a movie screening led to the death of a woman, according to police and local media.

Large crowds had gathered earlier this month at a theatre in Hyderabad, southern India, to see the actor at the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The event reportedly led to a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

Keep ReadingShow less
Payal Kapadia receives 'historic' Golden Globes nomination

Payal Kapadia receives 'historic' Golden Globes nomination

FILMMAKER Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", a Mumbai-set story about three women and their friendship, on Monday (9) received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture categories.

Earlier this year, the film became the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Healing and family secrets unfold in 'The Taste of Mango'
A still from The Taste of Mango.

Healing and family secrets unfold in 'The Taste of Mango'

Sangeeta Datta

BRITISH SRI LANKAN director Chloe Abraham’s debut feature, The Taste of Mango, journeys from personal anger and bitterness to empathy and love.

With a patient ear and unending curiosity, she captures the pain and resentment locked over years in family secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
My Playlist with Five YearsFromNow
Five YearsFromNow

My Playlist with Five YearsFromNow

Eastern Eye

HYDERABAD-BASED trio Five YearsFromNow have carved out a unique niche with their eclectic sound, blending diverse musical influences into compelling tracks.

Their recently released single Kya Hua takes listeners on an intimate journey of self-awareness and discovery, adding another milestone to their impressive repertoire. With more music on the way, the talented band – Kai Gurung (lyricist and vocalist), Sumanth Krishna Battu (producer), and Shan Paul (drummer) – are undoubtedly ones to watch.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications