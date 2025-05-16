Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

Rani Mukerji reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for a pivotal cameo in Siddharth Anand’s high-octane film.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunite for King

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The buzz around King, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, just got bigger. Rani Mukerji is officially part of the film, stepping in for a role that’s brief but deeply important. Shooting begins on 20 May in Mumbai, with an international schedule to follow.

King is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director behind Pathaan and War. This film will not only mark SRK’s return to a high-action role, where he plays an assassin, but also introduces his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the big screen. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, making it one of the biggest star-studded projects in recent memory.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh KhanThe iconic duo returns to the screen after more than a decadeGetty Images


Rani Mukerji joins the cast in a special cameo as Suhana Khan’s mother. While she’s expected to shoot for just five days, her role is far from minor. Insiders say her character is central to the story’s emotional arc and serves as a turning point in the larger action narrative.

This is also Rani and Shah Rukh’s reunion after more than a decade. The two have a long list of hits together, from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and their on-screen chemistry is considered the gold standard. Their scenes in King are expected to tap into that nostalgia while adding a fresh layer to the story.

Sources say it didn’t take long for Rani to say yes. The part, though short, left a strong impression on her. “She heard the story and agreed instantly. It’s a powerful role that holds the emotional thread of the film,” one source shared.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh KhanRani Mukerji will join Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited KingGetty Images


Interestingly, earlier buzz suggested that Deepika Padukone might play Suhana’s mother in the film, but the final decision went to Rani. This change seems to have added an extra edge to the film’s casting.

Currently in pre-production, King is aiming for a release sometime between October and December 2026. With a cast this strong and a fresh mix of family, action, and suspense, the film is shaping up to be a major event not just for Shah Rukh fans, but for Bollywood itself.

abhay vermaactionthrilleranil kapoorarshad warsibollywoodjackie shroffjaideep ahlawatkabhi khushi kabhie ghamkingkuch kuch hota haireunionshah rukh khansiddharth anandsuhana khanrani mukerji

Related News

Eurovision 2025
Entertainment

Eurovision 2025: What to expect from Saturday night’s final in Basel?

Luxury brands
Fashion

Can you afford luxury in 2025? Top brands raising prices this year

Lakshmi Mittal
Business

Lakshmi Mittal buys luxury mansion in Dubai’s Emirates Hills: report

Bharatanatyam
UK Events

Anantakam: Bharatanatyam by Sankari

More For You

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom

5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar says talent matters more than background while defending Alia Bhatt

Getty Images

Karan Johar slams trolls, says Alia Bhatt  has earned her place but people ignore talent to hate star kids

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking up for people he cares about. And when it comes to Alia Bhatt, his response to the constant “nepo kid” jibes is simple: enough already!

In a recent interview, the filmmaker did not mince words when addressing the criticism Alia continues to face because of her family background. "Watch Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai,” he said. “If you still think she hasn’t earned her place, then that’s just ignorant."

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitanshi Goel at Cannes 2025

Nitanshi Goel makes confident Cannes 2025 debut in black and gold gown combining classic style with today’s fashion

Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial

Nitanshi Goel shines in a black and gold gown with a modern twist for her Cannes 2025 debut

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel, best known as Phool Kumari from Laapataa Ladies, made a powerful first impression on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Day 3 of the event, she confidently walked the red carpet wearing a striking black-and-gold gown, custom-designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

The gown, built on sheer black tulle, was detailed with Kasab embroidery and fine macramé, reflecting traditional Indian techniques. The silhouette was daring, with a sculpted hip design that echoed 18th-century European art but was reimagined with a modern edge. The structured bodice and long train gave the look both drama and grace. Nitanshi kept her styling simple with her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail, subtle makeup, and minimalist jewellery from CaratLane, letting the outfit speak for itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
kubrick and tarantino

Tarantino reveals the Kubrick classic that inspired his first film

Getty Images

Kubrick’s forgotten crime classic that inspired Tarantino’s 'Reservoir Dogs' goes viral again

Before Quentin Tarantino became a household name with Reservoir Dogs, he was just another movie buff absorbing everything he could from his favourite directors. One name that stood out to him early on was Stanley Kubrick, especially for his lesser-known 1956 film The Killing, a movie that left a deeper mark on Tarantino’s debut than most fans realise.

Kubrick’s The Killing wasn’t a major blockbuster in its time, but it marked a shift in how crime stories were told. Adapted from Lionel White’s novel Clean Break, the film follows a racetrack heist through a fractured timeline, showing the same event from multiple angles. It wasn’t just about what happened, but how it was told. That structure, jumping back and forth in time, switching viewpoints, was rare in Hollywood then and made the story feel more intense and unpredictable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paresh Rawal's Take on Urine Therapy: Healing or Hype?

Paresh Rawal made a murky admission that left fans speechless

Getty

Paresh Rawal drinks urine and calls it healing

Some celebrity confessions make you love them more. Others make you reconsider watching their films during dinner. The latter was the case recently when veteran actor Paresh Rawal made a murky admission that left fans speechless.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and thunderous screen presence, the much-respected star undid decades of admiration by revealing that he willingly drank his own urine for a prolonged period – and is proud of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc