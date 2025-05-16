Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

The buzz around King, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, just got bigger. Rani Mukerji is officially part of the film, stepping in for a role that’s brief but deeply important. Shooting begins on 20 May in Mumbai, with an international schedule to follow.

King is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director behind Pathaan and War. This film will not only mark SRK’s return to a high-action role, where he plays an assassin, but also introduces his daughter, Suhana Khan, to the big screen. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, making it one of the biggest star-studded projects in recent memory.

The iconic duo returns to the screen after more than a decade Getty Images





Rani Mukerji joins the cast in a special cameo as Suhana Khan’s mother. While she’s expected to shoot for just five days, her role is far from minor. Insiders say her character is central to the story’s emotional arc and serves as a turning point in the larger action narrative.

This is also Rani and Shah Rukh’s reunion after more than a decade. The two have a long list of hits together, from the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and their on-screen chemistry is considered the gold standard. Their scenes in King are expected to tap into that nostalgia while adding a fresh layer to the story.

Sources say it didn’t take long for Rani to say yes. The part, though short, left a strong impression on her. “She heard the story and agreed instantly. It’s a powerful role that holds the emotional thread of the film,” one source shared.

Rani Mukerji will join Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited King Getty Images





Interestingly, earlier buzz suggested that Deepika Padukone might play Suhana’s mother in the film, but the final decision went to Rani. This change seems to have added an extra edge to the film’s casting.

Currently in pre-production, King is aiming for a release sometime between October and December 2026. With a cast this strong and a fresh mix of family, action, and suspense, the film is shaping up to be a major event not just for Shah Rukh fans, but for Bollywood itself.