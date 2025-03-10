Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri light up IIFA 2025 with 'Dil To Pagal Hai' performance

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri stole the spotlight at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, reminding everyone why they’re still one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs. Dressed in sleek black and golden outfits, the duo lit up the night with a performance that left the audience cheering and in awe bringing back the '90s vibe. The performance brought back a lot of memories of their blockbuster film Dil To Pagal Hai, and trust me fans couldn’t have been happier.
For many, this reunion was a long time coming. Social media buzzed with excitement days before the event when a rehearsal video surfaced. In it, SRK and Madhuri danced to Koi Ladki Hai alongside a group of kids, recreating the iconic choreography from the film. Madhuri, in a graceful black-and-white look, and Shah Rukh, in classic black, honestly made it seem like time hadn’t moved at all. Fans flooded the comments with messages like, “They’re not ageing!” and “We need more of them together!”
Their chemistry on screen isn’t new though. Over the years, they’ve shared hits like Anjaam, Koyla, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, and of course, Dil To Pagal Hai. Most of these were huge successes, and their on-screen bond still remains iconic. In fact, Dil To Pagal Hai was recently re-released in cinemas, proving the story and their pairing still holds a very special place in people’s hearts.
But, IIFA 2025 wasn’t just about nostalgia. Shah Rukh also brought the energy with performances of his recent hits from Pathaan and Jawan, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Zinda Banda. Madhuri, on her part, grooved to her classic numbers at the press conference, getting everyone even more hyped for the event.
The awards night was held at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre, with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar as hosts. Besides SRK and Madhuri, stars like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor also performed. But it was the reunion of the King of Bollywood and the Dhak Dhak girl that truly stole the show.
And for those wondering, Shah Rukh’s next film King, with his daughter Suhana Khan, is already the talk of the town!