Madhuri Dixit’s dance reel on ‘O Mera Sona’ goes viral, netizens hail it as ‘pure nostalgia’

Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood’s forever icon and dancing star, has once again shown us why she’s loved by fans of all ages. In a recent Instagram reel, she brought her magic to the classic song O Mera Sona from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil, originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.
Wearing a simple yet stunning white saree, Madhuri moved with her usual grace, her expressions perfectly in sync with the song’s nostalgic feel. The monochrome filter gave the video a retro vibe, making it feel like a beautiful mix of old and new. She captioned the post, “Oh mere sona re,” adding a few hashtags to share her joy for this throwback moment.
Fans couldn’t stop flooding her with praise for keeping the golden days of Bollywood alive. This isn’t the first time Madhuri has revisited a classic. Her Instagram is filled with videos of her dancing to old hits, flaunting her timeless charm and skill.
Some things never go out of style—like Madhuri Dixit’s grace and classic Bollywood tunesGetty Images
But Madhuri’s magic isn’t just online. She’s preparing for a special performance at the 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur, a celebration of Indian cinema’s global journey. In a note, she shared how much IIFA means to her, calling it a platform that’s given her unforgettable moments to connect with fans worldwide. Furthermore, performing in Jaipur, a city known for its rich culture, makes this event even more special for her.
When Madhuri dances, time stands still!Getty Images
Madhuri beautifully connects the past and present through her art keeping her legacy alive. Whether it’s a simple dance video or a grand stage performance, she continues to remind us why she’s Bollywood’s eternal dancing queen. Her passion and elegance are a gift to cinema, and I bet her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.