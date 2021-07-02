Website Logo
  Friday, July 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas Maa Hai

Madhuri Dixit (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, seasoned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has signed on to headline a digital film set at Amazon Prime Video. Titled Mere Paas Maa Hai, the project features the actress in the lead role and will be directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari.

Tiwari has previously directed Love Per Square Foot (2018), Ticket To Bollywood (2020) and the acclaimed streaming show Bandish Bandits (2020). Mere Paas Maa Hai derives its title from the iconic phrase by legendary actor Shashi Kapoor from Yash Chopra’s cult classic Deewar (1975).

Spilling some more beans on the forthcoming film, a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Amazon Prime Video continues to make strong efforts to expand its footprint in India on the back of its aggressive strategies. They recently stepped into Bollywood movie production with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, and now they have started investing in feature films as well. Following the footsteps of its rival Netflix, which has been backing web shows as well as original films, Amazon Prime Video will also make feature films now onwards that will directly release on their streaming platform. This move is expected to up the company’s ante against its rivals and expand the content portfolio further.”

Dixit, who was last seen on the silver screen in Dharma Productions’ multi-starrer Kalank (2019), will be making her digital debut with Finding Anamika, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic.

Set to release on Netflix later this year, the project sees the actress in the role of a global superstar, wife and mother who suddenly vanishes without a trace. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor in the lead role. Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar are attached to direct.

Eastern Eye

