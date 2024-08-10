Forty years of Madhuri Dixit magic

40 memorable moments from the Bollywood icon’s four-decade career

Madhuri Dixit (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Asjad Nazir

WHEN romantic drama Abodh was released in cinemas on August 10, 1984, it introduced fresh-faced teenager Madhuri Dixit. Little did audiences know that the debutante would go onto become the undisputed queen of Bollywood.

One of the greatest leading ladies in Hindi cinema history starred in record-breaking movies, raised the bar for onscreen dance sequences and influenced an entire generation with her stunning talent. That is why there will be great celebrations this week, when she marks 40 years in the movie industry.

Eastern Eye decided to mark Madhuri’s four decades of brilliance with 40 magic moments relating to her sparkling career.