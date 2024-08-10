Forty years of Madhuri Dixit magic

WHEN romantic drama Abodh was released in cinemas on August 10, 1984, it introduced fresh-faced teenager Madhuri Dixit. Little did audiences know that the debutante would go onto become the undisputed queen of Bollywood.
One of the greatest leading ladies in Hindi cinema history starred in record-breaking movies, raised the bar for onscreen dance sequences and influenced an entire generation with her stunning talent. That is why there will be great celebrations this week, when she marks 40 years in the movie industry.
Eastern Eye decided to mark Madhuri’s four decades of brilliance with 40 magic moments relating to her sparkling career.
The actress received positive reviews for her debut movie, Abodh, (1984) and took the first steps towards a glorious career.
Madhuri appeared on the cover of popular Indian movie magazine, Filmfare, for the first time in April 1986, with the headline ‘The New Sensation’.
After a series of movies that underperformed, the aspiring hopeful got her first big commercial success with gangster epic Dayavan (1988) opposite established star Vinod Khanna.
Madhuri delivered a star-making turn in smash hit movie Tezaab (1988) and resurrected the Bollywood item number with her dance performance to the catchy song, Ek Do Teen. The actress also received rave reviews for her performance and was nominated in the best actress category of the Filmfare awards.
Tezaab becoming the highest grossing movie of 1988 elevated Madhuri’s status in the Hindi film industry and top film producers lined up to sign her.
An action-packed 1989 saw the actress star in all-time classics Ram Lakhan and Parinda. That year also saw the release of her other commercially successful multi-starrer, Tridev.
Also in 1989, Madhuri delivered a worthy performance in Prem Pratigyaa, earning her a best actress nomination at the Filmfare awards. The huge number of hits in 1989 set her up for a magical 1990s decade, when she ruled the Hindi film industry.
Madhuri starred opposite Aamir Khan in hit movie Dil and that highest grossing Hindi film of 1990 earned her a Filmfare best actress award.
Five of nine movies starring Madhuri, released in 1990, were commercially successful. They included popular comedy Kishen Kanhaiya and action drama Thanedaar.
She delivered a stunning dance performance with the Sailaab (1990) song Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, which won Saroj Khan a Filmfare best choreographer award. Like many of Madhuri’s movies, the sensual dance moves were a highlight. Madhuri’s striking yellow choli (in the song) also made a fashion statement.
In 1991, Madhuri’s popular musical romance, Sajaan, became the most successful Bollywood movie of that year.
Madhuri’s dream box office run continued with Beta becoming the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 1992. Her winning performance opposite Anil Kapoor included the iconic dance number Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and won her another Filmfare best actress award.
Khel (1992) showed off Madhuri’s incredible comic timing. She lit up the screen opposite Anil Kapoor in the hit Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988).
The unstoppable star took on dynamic double roles in musical romance Sangeet (1992) and interesting drama Aasoo Bane Angaarey(1993). Playing contrasting characters in the two films enabled Madhuri to show off her impressive range and versatility on screen. Sangeet also included great musical moments, like Main To Tumhari Hoon, with Madhuri’s captivating dance performance.
A highlight of cult classic Khalnayak (1993) was the suggestive song Choli Ke Peeche, featuring Madhuri. The song became a worldwide rage and turned the movie into a blockbuster. Madhuri was seen dancing to the song more recently, at the Ambani wedding baraat in Mumbai last month.
Despite only being in her twenties, the accomplished actress brilliantly played a young woman, who disguises herself as an elderly teacher in cult classic Dil Tera Aashiq (1993). The multi-layered role showed off her comedic talent.
Madhuri’s movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) smashed every box office record to become the most successful Bollywood movie of all time. It confirmed the A-list superstar as the undisputed queen of Hindi cinema and earned her another Filmfare best actress award.
Her performance in Anjaam (1994) was widely appreciated by critics. The movie included the unforgettable dance number, Channe Ke Khet Mein.
Madhuri earned Filmfare best actress nominations for 1995 movies Raja and Yaraana.
She got the top billing in Raja, which became the third highest grosser of 1995, largely thanks to her winning performance. It earned her a Screen award for best actress.
The Hindi cinema queen added to her long list of memorable dance performances with Yaarana song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, which became a hit globally.
Hit movie Koyla (1997) brought together Dixit with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. The reigning Bollywood pair made it a resounding success. The action thriller’s song, Saanson Ki Mala, featured a wonderful dance performance from the actress.
She received rave reviews for her award-winning performance in feminist drama Mrityudand(1997).
Worldwide hit musical Dil To Pagal Hai became the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 1997. It earned Madhuri another Filmfare best actress award.
Three years later, she received multiple best actress award nominations for Pukar (2000), which was a box office success. It included a phenomenal dance duet between Madhuri and ace choreographer Prabhu Deva for the song Kay Sera Sera.
Madhuri became the muse for India’s greatest artist MF Husain, who directed the movie Gaja Gamini (2000), written only for her.
The actress delivered a fabulous performance in explosive drama Lajja (2001), which also became a success overseas as well. Madhuri earned multiple best supporting actress nominations and won a Zee Cine Award. The movie also included a brilliant dance performance from her in the popular song Badi Mushkil.
Madhuri delivered the best supporting role of her career in the lavish musical, Devdas (2002). Her performance as Chandramukhi won her multiple best supporting actress awards and was a great send-off for the actress, who stepped away from the film industry after her marriage.
Devdas included, arguably, Bollywood’s greatest ever dance number, Dola Re, which featured Madhuri with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her other standout musical numbers in the mega-budget movie included Maar Dhala.
After a five-year break, Madhuri returned to Hindi cinema with a winning performance in the acclaimed musical, Aaja Nachle (2007).
The actress teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor to deliver massively popular dance number Ghagra in the hit movie, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).
A compelling performance in Dedh Ishqiya (2014) earned Madhuri an astonishing fourteenth Filmfare Award nomination for best actress.
Madhuri learned martial art forms like Shaolin Kung Fu, Pekiti-Tirsia Kali and Shaolin Chin Na for the action drama Gulaab Gang (2014). She also sang for the movie, which was based on a real-life female vigilante gang.
She made her debut in Marathi language films with Bucket List (2018), a comedy that was successful at the box office.
Madhuri became a movie producer with Marathi-language drama August 15 (2019), which had a successful premiere on Netflix.
The actress has delivered the greatest number of hits with Anil Kapoor, including many all-time classics. Fans were delighted when the dream team paired up after a gap of 19 years with hit comedy multi-starrer Total Dhamaal(2019).
Madhuri made her web series debut in the 2022 Netflix drama, The Fame Game, which received positive reviews.
Playing the lead role in LGBTQIA+film with Maja Ma (2022), Madhuri brilliantly portrayed a devoted housewife who has her sexuality questioned; the powerful drama helped advance the cause of gay rights in India.
The actress continued to add sparkle to Marathi cinema by producing acclaimed comedy drama Panchak (2024). It received a standing ovation at the 21stPune International Film Festival.
Last, but not least, the actress has made a huge impact on popular culture throughout her career by creating fashion trends, winning prestigious honours for a stunning body of work, setting up an online dance academy and raising the bar for Hindi film heroines. The superstar has also delivered live shows, raised money for humanitarian causes and is known as a strong symbol of girl power. She inspired a generation of actresses, including Vidya Balan, Karisma Kapoor, Richa Chadda and Tammanah Bhatia. All these achievements make Madhuri one of the all-time greats and why the cinema icon deserves a big salute on her 40th anniversary in the industry.