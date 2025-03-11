Shah Rukh Khan's £1.7m Mumbai home renovation halted by green tribunal

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Bandra bungalow, Mannat, is under scrutiny after an environmental activist alleged violations of coastal and heritage regulations during its ongoing renovation. India’s environmental watchdog, known as the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has stepped in to investigate the claims, highlighting the tension between urban development and environmental conservation.
Mannat, a Grade III heritage structure, has been Shah Rukh Khan’s residence since 2001. The bungalow, estimated to be worth around £1.7m (200 crore), is undergoing significant renovations, including the addition of floors to the annexe, expanding its built-up area by 616.02 square metres. However, activist Santosh Daundkar has raised concerns over alleged violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, which are designed to protect Mumbai’s ecologically sensitive coastal areas.
Daundkar’s complaint to the NGT accuses Khan of demolishing two heritage structures without obtaining the necessary environmental clearance. He also alleges the illegal construction of a basement six metres below ground level, involving the extraction of groundwater and minor minerals, both prohibited under CRZ rules. Additionally, Daundkar claims that Khan constructed 12 one-bedroom-hall-kitchen flats under the guise of mass housing and later combined them into a luxury single-family residence, violating India’s Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976.
The NGT has directed Daundkar to provide evidence within four weeks, with a hearing scheduled for 23 April. If the activist fails to substantiate the allegations, the case may be dismissed, allowing Khan to proceed with the renovations.
Mannat, originally built in the late 1800s by Raja Bijai Sen of Mandi, holds significant historical and architectural value. Its Grade III heritage status requires any structural changes to be approved by relevant authorities. The controversy highlights the challenges of balancing urban development with environmental and heritage conservation in a city like Mumbai.
As the NGT investigates, the outcome of the case could set a precedent for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations in high-profile urban projects. For now, Mannat remains a symbol of Bollywood’s grandeur, even as it faces legal and environmental scrutiny.