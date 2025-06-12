Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan doesn't own the swankiest Bollywood home, this couple now owns €27 million Mumbai home

The rise of a new landmark

Shah Rukh Khan home

The crown for the most expensive celebrity-owned home in India has now passed on

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
Jun 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
For decades, Shah Rukh Khan’s ocean-facing mansion, Mannat, stood as the pinnacle of Bollywood royalty. Located in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area, the house wasn’t just a home—it was a symbol. Fans from around the world still gather outside its gates, hoping for a glimpse of the man often called the “King of Bollywood.”

But the crown for the most expensive celebrity-owned home in India has now passed on.

Kapoor-Bhatt mansion takes the lead

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, have completed work on a sprawling new bungalow in Bandra, reportedly worth over ₹250 crore—approximately €27 million. This figure eclipses the estimated value of Mannat, which stands around ₹200 crore or €22 million.

This isn’t just a luxurious residence. It’s a bold statement of the couple’s rising status in the industry. Their new property signals that a new generation of Bollywood royalty has arrived.

Personal touches and prime location

The Kapoor-Bhatt bungalow blends cutting-edge architecture with personal design choices. Both actors were deeply involved in shaping the interiors and layout, working closely with architects to ensure the space reflected their tastes and lifestyle.

SRK Surpassed in Bollywood Home RaceRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt outshine Shah Rukh Khan Getty Images

The home’s location adds further weight to its emotional and symbolic value. It is situated close to Krishna Raj Bungalow, the former home of Ranbir Kapoor’s late father Rishi Kapoor, preserving a connection to the actor’s heritage and childhood memories.

A shift in Bollywood’s property powerhouses

While Mannat remains an iconic destination undergoing renovation, it no longer holds the top spot in Mumbai’s ultra-premium celebrity housing market. Other high-profile residences, like Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa in Juhu, are estimated at around ₹125 crore (€13.5 million), making Ranbir and Alia’s mansion the clear front-runner in terms of value.

SRK Surpassed in Bollywood Home RaceMannat remains an iconic destination undergoing renovationGetty Images

This €27 million investment isn’t just about luxury—it marks a turning point in how star power is defined in modern Bollywood. Kapoor and Bhatt, both at the top of their careers, are not only dominating cinema but also influencing lifestyle trends and property benchmarks.

A family home for the future

The couple are reportedly planning to make the mansion their permanent residence, raising their daughter Raha in one of Mumbai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. The property offers them privacy, security, and all the comforts needed for their growing family.

The design also reflects a desire for permanence—this isn’t a status symbol to flip or rent, but a long-term home meant to reflect their legacy.

A new chapter in Bollywood’s legacy

The purchase of this home is being seen as symbolic of the shifting tides in Bollywood. While Mannat and Shah Rukh Khan continue to command respect and fan devotion, there’s no denying that the torch is being passed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new home is not just Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity bungalow—it’s also a sign of the generational shift taking place in Indian cinema. The glamour, wealth, and global reach once associated with SRK are now being matched by the power couple of the new era.

This isn’t just a real estate story. It’s a reflection of changing icons, growing ambitions, and the evolution of stardom in Bollywood.

