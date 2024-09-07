  • Saturday, September 07, 2024
News

Shah Rukh, Thalapathy Vijay, Kohli among top celebrity taxpayers in India

Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list ranks celebrities based on their advance tax payments. Salman Khan ranked third, with Amitabh Bachchan in fourth place.

Shah Rukh Khan led the list of celebrity taxpayers in India in 2023-24. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

BOLLYWOOD superstar Shah Rukh Khan led the list of celebrity taxpayers in India in 2023-24, paying £8.35 million in advance tax, according to Fortune India. Tamil actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay followed in second place.

Among cricketers, Virat Kohli paid £598,000 in advance tax, making him the top taxpayer in the sports category for the fiscal year.

“Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of celebrity taxpayers in FY24, while Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay moves ahead of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli,” said Fortune India.

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay paid £7.26 million, followed by Salman Khan (£6.8 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (£6.44 million).

Other notable names on the list include Ajay Devgn (£3.81 million), Ranbir Kapoor (£3.26 million), Hrithik Roshan (£2.54 million), Kapil Sharma (£2.36 million), Kareena Kapoor (£1.81 million), and Shahid Kapoor (£1.27 million).

Actors Mohanlal and Allu Arjun paid £1.27 million each, with Kiara Advani contributing £1.09 million. Both Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi paid £997,000, while Aamir Khan paid £906,000 in FY24.

From cricket, MS Dhoni paid £344,000 in advance tax, with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly paying £254,000 and £208,000, respectively. Hardik Pandya paid £118,000, and Rishabh Pant paid £906,000.

