  • Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to produce and star in ‘King’ with daughter Suhana

The filming of King is set to begin in May and will conclude in the second half of 2025.

Aryan Khan launched D’Yavol X in April 2023, with SRK and Suhana promoting Aryan’s brand through a photoshoot featuring its rugged apparel. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd L) with his family both son Aryan, AbRam, daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The ‘King’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is making a grand return to the big screen after his upcoming film Dunki in 2025. He is set to star in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film King, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The film is currently in the pre-production phase, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Shah Rukh Khan’s return is spectacular.

King is an ambitious action film with a mega budget of Rs. 200 crores (£1.92 million), promising a raw and rustic cinematic experience. Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, is spearheading the project and aims to deliver a world-class product with a grand debut for Suhana Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

The project involves collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, known for his international outlook. Anand is working with top-notch stunt directors from the West to bring an international flair to the film’s action sequences. The film will blend real stunts with VFX enhancements to create a global action thriller.

Filming for “King” is set to begin in May and will continue for five months. The movie is expected to hit the big screen in the second half of 2025, providing audiences with a unique and thrilling cinematic experience.

Sources have also hinted that King might draw inspiration from the classic film Leon: The Professional. With a star-studded cast and a talented team behind the scenes, King is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Bollywood marriages are loveless, people get hitched for clout: Actor Nora Fatehi
Nimesh Sanghoi brings back magic of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar

