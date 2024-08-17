Rani Mukerji hopes for Shah Rukh Khan and Nicole Kidman romance in future film

The Bollywood star highlights the potential for cultural connections through cinema and expresses her desire to work with Hollywood icons

Rani Mukherjee (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images for IFFM)

By: Eastern Eye

ACTRESS Rani Mukerji highlighted the potential for cinema to create strong cultural ties between Australia and India, similar to the bond forged through cricket, during a special event at the Australian Parliament in Canberra. Speaking at the event, Mukerji expressed her desire to collaborate with Hugh Jackman and envisioned a romantic drama featuring Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Mukerji, who is in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, also unveiled a commemorative stamp honouring her late father-in-law, the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, at the precursor event on August 13.

“Just as cricket connects us, I hope the co-production treaty between our countries fosters a similar bond in our films. There is no better time than now to tell our shared stories. If you love our songs and dances there are so many Australian creative talents who have left a lasting impact on us. We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann (director) and his cinema and his musicals.

“You have Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman who we adore in India. They have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical,” the actor said at the event.

Mukerji, star of Hindi films such as Hum Tum, Saathiya and Mardani, said Indian films can transport viewers to a magical place with their riot of emotions as they are “unique and joyous”.

“In India, our films have always brought families and communities together and now I see it happening globally… I am delighted to represent my country which is so diverse and in cinema it is so reflective of each different culture. They literally nourish a billion souls,” she said.

According to the actor, Indian cinema is now at the forefront of shaping pop culture globally with its stories and talent.

“Our films bring a lot of joy to the world, they bring a lot of colour and happiness into the lives of people. They are truly transcending borders which is a testament to the growing impact, influence, and acceptance of our cinema,” she said. (PTI)