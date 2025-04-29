Shah Rukh Khan charges more than Salman Khan for concerts, says Australian event organisers

Bollywood actors have long been known to earn substantial fees for live performances and international events, particularly those aimed at the Indian diaspora. According to Australian event organisers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa, some of the industry's biggest stars not only draw larger crowds abroad but also command higher fees than their contemporaries.

Speaking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the organisers shed light on the dynamics of Bollywood celebrities performing in Australia. When asked which star between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan charges more for a live show in the country, they stated that Shah Rukh Khan is the higher-paid of the two. “The moment he spreads his arms, half the country’s population will just fall over,” they said, referring to Shah Rukh’s signature pose and immense popularity, especially among women. The organisers noted that the actor enjoys a strong female fan base in Australia, which significantly adds to his market value for such events.

The discussion extended to other Bollywood stars. When comparing Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh in terms of remuneration, the organisers revealed that Ranveer commands a higher fee. While they did not disclose specific figures, they emphasised that these financial dynamics are based on perceived popularity, fan engagement, and audience draw at events.

Turning to Bollywood’s leading actresses, the organisers were asked who enjoys the most popularity in Australia. They named Kareena Kapoor as the most sought-after female actor among Australian audiences. “People are crazy about her,” they said, adding that her longstanding career and established fan base make her a major draw. When asked if Kareena's popularity surpasses that of other actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, the organisers were firm in their assessment. “Of course, she does. She is a senior actress. People have liked her for a long time,” they explained.

The organisers highlighted a key reason behind the popularity of established stars like Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta. According to them, it is not the younger, student demographic attending such concerts but more settled individuals within the diaspora who are willing and able to spend on events and meet-and-greets. “People who have been there for a while and are settled, they can spend, so those stars who have been around for long, they have a bigger fan base,” they said. They went on to describe Kareena Kapoor as “the queen” in comparison to other current actresses.

Salman Khan has been regularly touring with his 'Da-Bangg Tour', which has seen successful runs in several countries. Other Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, have also capitalised on international tours as a way of maintaining their global fan base and strengthening their appeal overseas.

These insights from Australian event organisers reflect the business side of Bollywood fame, where longevity, nostalgia, and global appeal play significant roles in determining a star's earning potential beyond cinema.