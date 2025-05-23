Salman Khan’s Mumbai home targeted twice in 24 hours as two arrested for trespassing despite tight security

Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, faced two security breaches this week after a man and a woman tried to enter his building on separate occasions. Both individuals have since been taken into custody by the Bandra police and booked for trespassing.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday morning when 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar Singh, who had travelled from Chhattisgarh, was found lingering near the actor’s residence. When asked to leave by security personnel, Singh became agitated and smashed his phone. Later that evening, he managed to sneak inside the Galaxy Apartments compound by following a car into the premises. Security guards apprehended him before he could reach the actor and handed him over to the police. During questioning, Singh reportedly said he just wanted to meet Khan, but security wouldn't let him in.

Less than 24 hours later, a second breach occurred. Early Wednesday morning around 3:30 am, 36-year-old Isha Chhabra from Khar managed to enter the same apartment complex. Claiming she had been invited, she went up to the actor’s flat and rang the doorbell. Salman Khan was reportedly at home at the time. The building’s staff quickly intervened and called the police after verifying she had no invitation.

Police are now investigating whether either of the intruders had help from someone inside the building. Officers are also reviewing security protocols at Galaxy Apartments, particularly since the actor has been under serious threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This isn’t the first time Khan’s safety has come under question. Last April, two men on a bike fired shots outside his home. That attack, allegedly orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang, led to increased protection for the actor, including a Y-plus security detail. Additional measures, including surveillance upgrades and tighter building access, were introduced following that incident.

Tight security at Galaxy Apartments questioned after back-to-back intrusions Getty Images





Khan, while promoting his upcoming film Sikandar earlier this year, admitted that the tight security has affected his daily life. He mentioned that he rarely steps out unless it’s for a shoot, and even then, he travels strictly between the set and his home.

With these latest incidents, questions are once again being raised about whether even Y-plus security is really enough.