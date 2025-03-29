Salman Khan slammed by Muslim cleric for wearing £32,000 Ayodhya Ram temple watch, calls it 'haram'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself at the centre of a religious controversy after wearing a limited edition watch featuring the Ram Janmabhoomi temple design. The accessory, which was noticed during the promotions of his upcoming film Sikandar, has drawn criticism from Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat.

Maulana Razvi has expressed strong disapproval, stating that as a Muslim, Salman Khan should avoid symbols associated with other religions. He referred to the act as “haram” (forbidden) under Islamic law and urged the actor to be mindful of his influence, especially given his large Muslim fan following.





“I have received multiple queries regarding this matter. Wearing a watch that promotes a temple, especially one linked to another faith, is not permissible in Islam. I advise Salman Khan to respect Islamic principles,” the cleric stated.

The timepiece in discussion is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2, priced at approximately £32,000 (₹34 lakh). Designed in collaboration with Ethos Watches, it has intricate depictions of the Ram Temple on the dial and bezel. The watch was reportedly gifted to Salman Khan by his mother, Salma Khan.





This edition is highly exclusive, with only 49 units available worldwide and is a collector’s item.

The controversy has sparked debates on social media, with opinions divided. Some believe that Salman Khan, being a public figure, should be cautious about religious sensitivities. Others argue that personal fashion choices should not be scrutinised through a religious lens.

The timing of the controversy is also notable, as Sikandar is set to release on March 30, coinciding with Eid. While some speculate that the backlash could affect the film’s reception, early ticket sales suggest otherwise, with advance bookings already surpassing £950,000 (₹10 crore).





As of now, Salman Khan and his team have not issued any official statement regarding the matter. Whether this controversy will escalate further or fade with time remains to be seen.

Regardless of the outcome, this incident brings to light the intersection of personal choices, religious beliefs, and public expectations in India’s entertainment industry.