Salman Khan starts shooting for ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan has started filming for his upcoming film Sikandar, the superstar said on Wednesday.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna.

“Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar

Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025,” Salman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the photo of the trio on its official Instagram page.

“The Sikandar Trio! Straight from the sets of the film!” the banner said.

While Salman’s last big-screen appearance was 2023’s Tiger 3, Rashmika was Animal which was released in the same year.