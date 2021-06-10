Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan ready to get cameras rolling again

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After almost two months of closure owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, the team of Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated action-thriller Pathan is gearing up to recommence shooting. The film, which has yet not been officially announced by the production house, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in prominent roles.

The shooting of Pathan was going on in full swing before the second wave of the novel coronavirus hit the country hard, which led to lockdown-like restrictions in the state of Maharashtra, eventually bringing all shooting activities to a grinding halt.

Earlier this week, a few films resumed production after the government of Maharashtra began the unlock process in the state in a graded manner, with new security and safety protocols to meet the challenges of the coronavirus era.

From what we hear, Pathan will go before cameras again from June 21 onwards. Dimple Kapadia, who has been roped in to play an important character in the film, will join the cast from June 24 onwards, as per reports.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after a long gap of three years. The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), which fell flat at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial reunites the superstar with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2014).

According to reports, Khan and Padukone play RAW agents in the film. There is no update on John Abraham’s character in the film. Superstar Salman Khan has an extended cameo in Pathan as Tiger, his hugely popular character from box-office hits Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

The film is expected to arrive in theatres in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

