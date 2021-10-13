Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3 by November end

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), is gearing up to commence the final schedule of his much-awaited film Tiger 3. From what we hear is that the final schedule of the espionage thriller will be shot over a period of 6 weeks in Mumbai. The team hopes to wrap up the entire filming by the end of November and preparations for the same are in full swing.

A well-placed source informs a publication that huge sets have been erected at multiple locations in Mumbai for Tiger 3 and it is going to be a non-stop 40-day shoot before calling it a wrap on the film. Director Maneesh Sharma will be shooting some high-octane action and dramatic scenes over this schedule with Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. For the uninitiated, Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film.

After wrapping up Tiger 3 in November, Khan will move on to filming his extended cameo in Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. “It is around 15-days of work for Salman in the Chiranjeevi starrer. On finishing it, Salman will take his annual break for birthday and new year celebrations. The dates are, however, subject to change depending on the Covid scenario. This is a tentative schedule based on the dates allotted by the actor at present,” adds the source.

Khan is expected to begin 2022 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s hugely anticipated film Bhaijaan. To be directed by Farhad Samji, the family entertainer stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Both actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

“It is expected to begin around January 15 in Mumbai. A massive set of a palace-like house will be put up at a studio in the city, which would result in the commencement of this comedy driven by action and drama. While Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are locked as the leading actors, rest of the casting is underway,” the source informs.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

