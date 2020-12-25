Salman Khan to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya?

By: Mohnish Singh







Speculations are rife in Bollywood corridors that superstar Salman Khan is set to reunite with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for a new film. The two, who have previously delivered such blockbusters as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1998), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), are reportedly coming together for yet another family entertainer.

An Indian publication reports that apart from playing the lead role, Khan will also be working as a co-writer on the project. As far as the plotline of the film is concerned, the publication states that it is inspired by Barjatya’s 32-year-long marriage to wife Vineeta Barjatya.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development informs the publication, “The film traces a couple, in a joint family, from their early days of marriage to the autumn of their lives. Sooraj has been working on the concept for almost five years. Salman had loved the idea and egged the director to develop it further. Since the superstar had a lot of free time during the lockdown, he revived the conversation around the movie and joined Sooraj as a co-writer in May.”







The source goes on to add that the untitled film will take off in 2022. “Sooraj is tied up with the directorial debut of son Avnish. Salman has to complete Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Antim, post which he will turn his attention to the project,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Originally scheduled to enter theatres on Eid 2020, the Prabhu Deva directorial is now eyeing Eid 2021 for its theatrical release. The cop-drama also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

