Shah Rukh Khan snubbed at Met Gala as reporter asks who he is in viral red carpet moment

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 07, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan made headlines around the world when he stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in New York for the first time. Dressed in an elegant black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, he made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the prestigious fashion event. But while the moment was monumental for many fans, it was marred by an awkward interaction with international media that didn’t sit well with his supporters.

A now-viral video from the event shows a foreign reporter asking the actor to introduce himself. “Hi, I’m Shah Rukh,” he replied, smiling and unbothered. The moment might have been brief, but it struck a nerve with fans online who were quick to point out the irony that one of the world’s most recognisable film stars had to explain who he was on a platform celebrating global culture.

“This is Shah Rukh Khan. A man who caused a near-stampede outside his hotel. A man known across continents,” wrote a fan online. Others questioned how journalists covering such a high-profile event could be unaware of the Bollywood icon’s presence. “If you’re covering the Met Gala, at least know who’s walking the carpet,” another user added.

Shah Rukh Khan mistaken for a nobody at Met Gala as clueless reporter sparks outrageGetty Images


Sabyasachi, who stood beside Shah Rukh during the red-carpet interaction, later addressed the situation. He reminded the press that the actor wasn’t just a guest in the crowd but a global superstar with millions of fans and decades of cinematic legacy behind him.

The designer’s outfit for Khan, a long Tasmanian wool coat, silk shirt, tailored trousers, and layered jewellery fit the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which honoured centuries of Black fashion history. The cane he carried, topped with a tiger head in 18k gold and precious stones, added to the grandeur.

Despite the awkward moment, Shah Rukh remained gracious throughout. When asked about his experience, he admitted he didn’t know much about the Met Gala until recently but appreciated the artistic vision behind it. “I liked that it’s about change through art, not anger,” he said.

While the incident may have caught many off guard, Shah Rukh’s calm and classy response only reaffirmed why he’s still considered royalty on and off the red carpet.

