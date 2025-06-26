Diljit Dosanjh says Shakira unknowingly helped him carry kirpan into Met Gala 2025

Quick highlights:
- Diljit Dosanjh made his Met Gala debut in 2025 in a Maharaja-inspired look by Prabal Gurung.
- The singer said he cried upon imagining the look, which paid tribute to Punjab and Sikh identity.
- He revealed Shakira unintentionally helped him get past security with his kirpan.
- Met Gala staff initially asked him to leave the ceremonial sword behind, calling it a “weapon.”
Diljit Dosanjh’s first appearance at the Met Gala wasn’t just about fashion; it was a deeply personal moment tied to his culture, identity, and an unexpected helping hand from Shakira. Speaking in an interview, the Punjabi singer and actor revealed how he managed to take his kirpan, a ceremonial sword, into the event despite strict rules, and how the Colombian pop icon unknowingly played a key role.
Diljit Dosanjh and Prabal Gurung attend the 2025 Met Gala Getty Images
Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala look was a tribute to Punjab
Diljit said he had a clear vision for his Met Gala debut: to represent Punjab and the Sikh community on one of fashion’s grandest stages. Styled by Prabal Gurung, his ivory sherwani and embroidered cape featured Gurmukhi script and a map of Punjab. He wore a turban and had originally planned to carry his kirpan only for backstage photos.
But the emotional weight of the look struck him while sitting in his vanity van, leading to tears. “It wasn’t about me going there; it was about Punjab going there,” he said. “That thought made me cry.”
He also mentioned how the outfit was incomplete without the kirpan, a symbolic and religious element, though Met Gala organisers initially told him he couldn’t take it on the carpet due to security restrictions.
Shakira’s metal-heavy dress helped Diljit bypass security
As Diljit was preparing to enter the venue, he realised the kirpan was still with him in the car. “I thought, I’ll hand it over if someone asks,” he recalled. But then came a twist! Shakira was walking ahead of him in an elaborate outfit full of metal elements. Her presence caused the metal detector to beep, drawing attention to her rather than those around her.
Seizing the moment, Diljit walked in right behind her with the kirpan hidden under his cape. “If we get caught, we both will,” he joked. Thanks to the distraction, no one checked him, and the kirpan became part of the moment he had dreamt about.