Diljit Dosanjh shuts down racist jibes in Australia with calm grace saying “If truck drivers stop, no one eats”

Diljit Dosanjh’s message of love after facing racist remarks in Australia wins praise across communities.

Diljit addressed racism in his tour vlog, saying the world should be one without borders or hate

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Punjabi singer opened up about racist remarks after landing in Sydney.
  • Called “Uber driver” and “7-Eleven employee” in online comments.
  • Responded with calm and compassion, saying he has “love for everyone.”
  • Sydney concert at CommBank Stadium was a historic sold-out event.

Diljit Dosanjh has directly confronted racist remarks he faced after arriving in Australia for his ongoing Aura world tour. People had posted comments under the snaps, mocking his appearance and calling him a “cab driver” or a “7-Eleven worker.” He didn’t hit back. He simply smiled it off, saying he respects every job and that people everywhere should be seen as one.

When Diljit landed in Sydney

In a behind-the-scenes video shared from his Aura tour preparations, Dosanjh showed fans what goes into his massive live shows and what had happened before them. He said local media had covered his arrival at the airport, posting pictures online. However, when he later saw the comments, he noticed several were racist.

“People said things like, the new Uber driver is here, or the new 7-11 employee has landed,” he said in the clip. “I’ve come across many such racist remarks,” he said, “but I’ve always felt the world should be one: no divisions, no borders.” He did not sound upset. “If someone calls me a cab or truck driver, that’s alright,” he went on. “If they stop working, no one gets food at home.”

How Diljit turned hate into something kinder

He did not answer with anger. Instead, he spoke about respect. He said every job matters and that kindness matters more than shouting back. Love, he added, lasts longer than rage. He spoke about unity, referring to his guru’s teaching Ik Onkar, the idea that all life is connected. “I was born from this earth and I’ll go back to it one day,” he said. “So I only wish love for everyone, even those who say things like that about me.”

Fans praised his calm response. “200% right,” one fan wrote. “I worked security at your Sydney show and you won my heart.” Another commented, “Respect for you brother.”


Diljit Dosanjh’s historic Sydney concert

Racism aside, Dosanjh made history in Sydney. The CommBank Stadium was packed with around 30,000 fans and some tickets reportedly selling for as high as £656 (₹69,536). “They’ve come to enjoy,” he said, glancing at the crowd noise behind him. “I have to make sure they leave happy.”


What’s next for the tour

Now it’s on to Brisbane, then Melbourne, both nearly sold out already. On the film front, the actor-singer is now shooting for ‘Border 2’ alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He released the Aura album last month, and his tour continues to draw massive crowds worldwide.

