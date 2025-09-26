Skip to content
Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Amar Singh Chamkila' wins International Emmy nods for best actor and best TV movie in a global milestone for Punjabi cinema

Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila secures International Emmy nominations for Best Actor and Best TV Movie, spotlighting Punjabi storytelling worldwide.

Diljit Dosanjh Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor at International Emmys as Amar Singh Chamkila earns global recognition

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in the Netflix biopic.
  • The film itself, Amar Singh Chamkila, is also shortlisted for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.
  • Significant international recognition for Punjabi cinema and storytelling.
  • The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in New York on November 24.

Diljit Dosanjh has received a coveted International Emmy Award nomination, pushing his role in Amar Singh Chamkila into the international spotlight. The actor-singer is running for the Best Performance by an Actor award for his authentic portrayal of the iconic Punjabi singer. This nomination for the Netflix film, which also bagged a spot in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, strengthens the project’s profound impact and the fresh appeal of its musical narrative.

Diljit Dosanjh Amar Singh Chamkila Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor at International Emmys as Amar Singh Chamkila earns global recognition Instagram/netflix_in


What does this International Emmy nomination mean for Diljit Dosanjh?

Let’s be straight about it, this is a massive leap. Sure, Dosanjh is a colossal star in Punjab and has a huge following worldwide, but an International Emmy nomination? That's a different level of validation entirely. It places him on the list among acclaimed actors from the UK, Spain, and Colombia. This kind of recognition can open doors to projects and audiences that were perhaps previously out of reach. It’s a career-defining moment, no question.

Diljit Dosanjh praised for his powerful performance as Amar Singh ChamkilaInstagram Screengrab/iemmys


How did Amar Singh Chamkila tell its story differently?

Right, so biopics are everywhere. But Imtiaz Ali’s approach with Amar Singh Chamkila felt different. It didn't shy away from the grit. The film tackled the controversy head-on: why was this incredibly popular musician also so hated? It presented Chamkila not as a sanitised hero but as a complex artist caught in a difficult socio-political web. And the music, obviously. Having Diljit and Parineeti Chopra perform the songs live in front of an audience added a layer of authenticity you just can’t fake. It was less of a polished recreation and more of an intense journey into another era and place, and that authenticity was visible.

Amar Singh Chamkila brings Punjabi folk music to the global stage through NetflixInstagram Screengrab/iemmys


What is the legacy of Amar Singh Chamkila being recognised?

This is perhaps the most important part. The nomination isn’t just for Diljit or for Imtiaz Ali; it feels like a win for the story itself. Amar Singh Chamkila, the man, was a phenomenon in the 80s, but his story remained largely confined to a specific region. This international platform introduces his legacy, his music, and his tragic tale to a global audience. It’s a recognition of Punjabi folk music's power and its place in global cinema. The man was killed at 27, but this nomination ensures his art and his complicated history are discussed on a world stage decades later.


What happens next for the film and its team?

Now, it’s a waiting game. The entire team will head to New York for the ceremony on November 24. Whether they win or not, the nomination itself is a huge victory. For Netflix, it strengthens their strategy of backing strong regional stories with pan-global appeal.


For Indian cinema, it’s a boost, showing that our stories can compete internationally outside of the usual Bollywood spectacles. The spotlight is now firmly on them and its going to be a tense, exciting wait.

