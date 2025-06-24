Toronto university offers course on Diljit Dosanjh

Quick highlights
- Toronto Metropolitan University will launch a course on Diljit Dosanjh in 2026.
- The class will examine his influence on global music, diaspora, and Punjabi culture.
- The announcement was made during the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto.
- The course will be part of TMU’s Creative School curriculum.
Diljit Dosanjh's rise from Punjab’s music scene to global stages like Coachella is now being studied in classrooms. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has confirmed it will offer a course on the singer-actor’s cultural and diasporic impact, starting in late 2026, marking a first-of-its-kind academic recognition for a Punjabi artist in Canada.
Diljit's Instagram storyInstagram screengrab/ diljitdosanjh
Course on Diljit Dosanjh to explore Punjabi music’s global rise
The course, announced at the Billboard Summit in Toronto, will be run by TMU’s Creative School. According to the university, it will explore how Dosanjh’s work intersects with identity, entrepreneurship, and cultural influence across diasporic communities. Dr Charlie Wall-Andrews, who is leading the academic initiative, described Diljit as an ideal subject to study how regional music scenes influence global pop culture.
“This course goes beyond music. It’s about cultural authenticity, migration stories, and how regional sounds are driving creative economies,” Wall-Andrews said in a statement.
The university is positioning the class not just as a tribute, but as a serious academic look at how South Asian artists are shaping mainstream narratives.
Diljit Dosanjh spotted at Coachella where he made history as a Punjabi headlinerGetty Images
Industry leaders say it’s long overdue
Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects and part of Dosanjh’s team, said the course reflects a deeper understanding of Diljit’s contributions. “His journey speaks to cultural pride and global representation, not just celebrity,” she said.
Backing the course, Billboard Canada President Mo Ghoneim added, “We’ve covered Diljit’s global milestones, from charting on Billboard to Coachella and the Met Gala. It’s only fitting that his story becomes part of academic discourse.”
Fans cheer as Diljit takes the stage at an eventGetty Images
While the announcement comes amid online debate around Dosanjh’s casting choices in Sardaar Ji 3, TMU’s initiative seems focused on legacy rather than controversy. Application details will go live on the university’s website closer to the course start in 2026.
Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately
Quick highlights:
Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”
Bachchan defends Abhishek praise, addresses fan remarks online
The 81-year-old actor, who regularly shares photos and thoughts with fans, recently posted images of himself meeting admirers outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Captioned “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”, the post sparked comments from users questioning why he doesn’t do the same for Jaya, Aishwarya, or Shweta.
Responding directly, Bachchan wrote, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.” His reply quickly circulated across platforms, with many praising his thoughtful answer. Others pointed to his tendency to engage more often when defending Abhishek, especially around film releases.
Screengrab of the comment Facebook/Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan also shut down a user accusing him of having “paid fans,” bluntly replying, “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get fans too?” When another person mocked those waiting outside his home as “unemployed,” he replied with characteristic wit: “So give them a job? When they stand at the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.”
Amitabh Bachchan and family attend the wedding ceremony of Akash AmbaniGetty Images
Actor remains active on social media while juggling film projects
Bachchan has become increasingly interactive online in recent years, often directly responding to criticism and fan feedback. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5, a multi-starrer comedy that released earlier this month. Jaya Bachchan appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, while Aishwarya Rai was part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films. Despite the online chatter, Amitabh continues to walk his own path, on-screen and online.