Will Smith’s shout-out to Diljit Dosanjh sparks viral collaboration buzz

When Hollywood superstar Will Smith drops a comment on your Instagram post, you know something big is brewing. That’s exactly what happened when Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi music sensation, shared a snippet of his latest track, Tension, on social media. Smith, known for his iconic roles and global influence, left a simple yet impactful comment: “Fire!.” Diljit, clearly thrilled, responded with, “@willsmith BIG BROTHER 🦾.”
This brief exchange sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating if a collaboration between the two stars is on the horizon. One fan wrote, “This is BIG!,” while another chimed in, “Hopefully, there are plans for you two to work together!”
Will Smith drops a "Fire!" comment on Diljit Dosanjh’s post, fuelling collaboration rumoursInstagram/diljitdosanjh
This isn’t the first time Will Smith has shown appreciation for Diljit. Back in August 2024, fans noticed that Will Smith had started following Diljit on Instagram, quite a big deal considering Smith follows only 288 accounts despite having over 69 million followers.
Diljit, who recently wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour with shows in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, has been riding high on the success of Tension. The track has been a hit, and Smith’s acknowledgement only adds to the buzz. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if this virtual interaction translates into a real-world collaboration, perhaps a fusion of Punjabi beats with some Hollywood flair.
Meanwhile, Diljit is gearing up for his next big project, Punjab ’95, a film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. However, the release has been delayed, with Diljit and producer Honey Trehan announcing, “We are sorry to inform that the movie Punjab ’95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control.”
While fans are disappointed about the delay, the possibility of a Diljit-Will Smith collaboration has given them something new to look forward to. Could this be the start of a cross-cultural partnership? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: the internet is already rooting for it!