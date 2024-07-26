Diljit Dosanjh unveils new track ‘Muhammad Ali’ featuring NLE Choppa

This marks the second global collaboration this year for Dosanjh. Earlier, he collaborated with American rapper Saweetie

Diljit Dosanjh performed at the international music festival Coachella last year (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Further solidifying his image as a global Punjabi icon, singer Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his second international collaboration for 2024 on Friday (26). He teamed up with American rapper NLE Choppa for the track Muhammad Ali.

The urban pop anthem, produced by Da Honorable CNOTE, was released on YouTube and written by Dosanjh, Choppa, and Chani Nattan.

Dosanjh, who has previously collaborated with international artists such as American rapper Saweetie, Australian singer-songwriter Sia, and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, continues to expand his global reach. He also performed at the international music festival Coachella last year.

Talking about the latest collaboration, the Punjabi singing sensation, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said it is all about “resilience” and “empowerment”.

“‘Muhammad Ali’ celebrates the spirit of resilience and empowerment…Collaborating with NLE Choppa on this anthem has been incredibly inspiring. I’m thrilled to share another vibrant Punjabi sound with the world,” the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Choppa, known for his 2019 platinum-certified hit Shotta Flow that soared into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, has also created a global fan base for himself with hit songs like Capo, Walk Em Down, Go Stupid and Narrow Road.

”This collaboration with Diljit on ‘Muhammad Ali’ has been a true honor. Combining our styles to honor such an iconic figure has been a memorable journey. I’m eager for our Indian fans to make this track their own,” Choppa said.

“Muhammad Ali” marks the second global collaboration this year for Dosanjh. Earlier, he collaborated with American rapper Saweetie for Khutti. (PTI)