Diljit Dosanjh to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’

Dosanjh, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, is looking forward to the release of his Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3.
By: Mohnish Singh
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make an appearance on American talk show The Tonight Show, presented by Jimmy Fallon.
Fallon will host Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi cinema and music industry, on the June 17 episode of the long-running show which airs weeknights on the US broadcaster NBC.
Dosanjh, who is currently on the North American leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, shared about his appearance on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
“PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest. @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc,” the singer captioned a series of pictures, setting the post to his popular Punjabi song “GOAT”.
“BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD (Now Bhangra will go mainstream in Hollywood),” he added.
Dosanjh, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, is looking forward to the release of his Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3.
Jatt and Juliet 3 is due in cinemas on June 27.
We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.
We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.
We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!
We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.
Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.